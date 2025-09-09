Decomposed Corpse Found In Car At National Assembly

The decomposed body of a 55-year-old man was on Sunday, discovered inside a parked car near the annex gate of the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Police identified the deceased as Gaddafi Iwar, a Tiv man believed to have worked as a labourer at a construction site within the complex. He was found lifeless in a red Peugeot 406 with registration number BWR-577 BF at 9:00 a.m.

The body was initially taken to the National Assembly Clinic for medical confirmation before being transferred to Asokoro General Hospital.

However, the hospital declined acceptance due to the advanced state of decomposition. To prevent a potential health hazard, members of the Tiv community and local youth leaders transported the remains to Gbawu Village, a border town between AMAC and Kuje Area Council, where he was buried.