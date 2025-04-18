Decolonisation: Obasanjo Underscores Need For Africans To Adopt Renewed Mindset

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has underscored the need for Africans to adopt a renewed mindset to truly achieve decolonization and claim their place on the global stage.

He stated this during the African premiere of “The Decolonisation of Africa,” a landmark documentary hosted by Accelerate Media Group at The Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos, under its Executive Producer, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the media group, Colette Otusheso.

Obasanjo, however, reinforced the message of the film, saying that symbolic independence is not enough, but Africa must actively pursue economic, social, and psychological liberation. “If America can lead the white race and China the Chinese, then Nigeria is destined to lead the Black race,” he said.

In her remarks, Otusheso reflected on the origin of the project, inspired by a profound conversation with Chief Obasanjo, and rooted in the late Dr Herbert Wigwe’s vision of empowering Africans to tell their own stories through their own lens. With the work, Otusheso led the groundbreaking documentary premiere in telling Africa’s story in our way.

“This project began with a deep sense of purpose. Meeting former President Obasanjo opened my eyes to how important it is that this story be told, and told properly. Dr Herbert Wigwe believed in the power of storytelling to shape identity and preserve legacy.

That belief continues to guide us,” Otusheso said. The Executive Producer, Otusheso spoke of the careful and deliberate process of assembling the right team to bring the vision to life, adding that she tapped Ed Emeka Keazor, a respected historian and researcher, to ensure that the documentary was historically grounded, authentic, and nuanced.

“I knew we needed depth and credibility, and Emeka brought both. His research helped frame the story in a way that is insightful and accessible,” Otusheso noted, narrating how she chose Bardia Olowu, a dynamic young director, to bring a fresh perspective to the subject matter.

She explained: “I wanted a younger director, who could interpret this history with creative boldness; someone who would honour the past while connecting with younger audiences across Africa and beyond.

“The result is a six-part documentary that blends rare archival footage, intimate interviews, and untold stories from key figures and liberation leaders.

The Decolonisation of Africa not only chronicles the continent’s path to independence but captures the emotional and political spirit that fuelled those movements.

“This is more than a documentary, it is a declaration; a tribute to our shared legacy, and a call to continue building a future where African voices are heard, respected, and celebrated.”

On his part, the President of The Metropolitan Club, Fola Adeola, described the documentary as a timely and important reminder of Africa’s resilience, while former Commonwealth SecretaryGeneral, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, lauded Obasanjo’s contributions to ending apartheid in South Africa, and fostering democracy in Africa.

Tributes were paid to the late Dr Wigwe, Co-Founder and former Group CEO of Access Holdings, whose unwavering support helped bring the project to life. Otusheso also recognised Access Bank for its ongoing commitment to cultural preservation and the power of storytelling



