‘Declining Oil Revenue May Propel Banks’ Lending To Govt’

Share

The narrowing fiscal space, occasioned by underperforming oil revenues, may lead to an increase in banks’ lending to the Nigerian government in coming months, analysts at FBNQuest have said.

The anlaysts stated this while commenting on latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which shows that credit extension to the government rebounded in March this year, rising by 29 per cent YoY to N25.9 trillion.

The analysts also noted that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) growth increased by 9% year-on-year(YoY) to N76.3 trillion in March despite the fact that, “funding conditions in the financial system have remained tight because of the CBN’s sustained monetary tightening policy stance to curtail inflationary pressures.”

Specifically, the analysts stated: “According to the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) February communiqué, the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) held by the CBN increased to N26.6 trillion in January 2025 from N13.5 trillion in January 2023, reflecting the CBN’s tightening efforts.

“Other broad money supply aggregates that we track (M3) and (M2) both expanded by 24 per c3nt YoY to N114.2 trillion. This follows growth rates of 15 per cent and 17 per c3nt YoY recorded in February.

“The strong expansion was primarily driven by a double-digit growth of 74 per cent YoY in net foreign assets to N45.2 trillion, indicating higher YoY foreign capital inflows.

“For illustration, the CBN’s capital importation data shows that capital flows into the country increased sharply to $2.1 billion in January 2025 compared to $0.3 billion received in the year-earlier period.”

They further said: “From the broader data series, credit extension to the government rebounded in March, rising by 29 per c3nt YoY to N25.9 trillion.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate an increase in lending to the government due to the narrowing fiscal space, which is primarily attributed to underperforming oil revenues.”

With oil exports accounting for over 80 per cent of forex earnings and government revenue in Nigeria, the projection by the World Bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report, released last Tuesday, that prices of Brent crude oil are expected to average just $64 a barrel in 2025—a decline of $17 from 2024—and just $60 in 2026, has raised concerns over the country’s fiscal sustainability, especailly as the Federal Government set a benchmark oil price of $75 per barrel for its 2025 budget

Share