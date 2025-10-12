Declining Inflation, Growing Gdp And Nigerians' Grapple With Rising Living Cost

With reports pointing to consistent drop in inflation eliciting excitement in some quarters, a number of Nigerians lament that the cost of living remains sky-high. LADESOPE LADELOKUN, in this report, highlights the struggle of Nigerians with cost of living crisis and the need to expeditiously tackle it.

•‘There’s clearly a wide gap between statistics and the real life experience of the average Nigerian’ – Business owner •Things getting better now, there was no improvement in anything under Buhari – Teriba

She makes no pretense of her illiterate status. In fact, economics jargon means nothing to her. With her tribal marks giving her away as an Oyo indigene, she voiced her ignorance at the mention of inflation: ”Ki lo n je be? Mi o lo ile iwe o” (what’s the meaning of that? I didn’t go to school) It is a story of the reaction of a petty trader and widow, Bolanle Ajao, to reports of dropping inflation before she was schooled by this reporter.

According to her, reports of crashing inflation do not align with her realities. “It is only garri that the price has decreased. And it is at the market we normally buy it. But by the time you add what the transportation cost is, it is almost the same as what we have around. And you know our people, even when prices crash, they will keep it high. I’ve not seen what has dropped.

Look at a kilogramme of gas, it is now N1,600. A bottle of groundnut oil is N2,300. If prices crash, one will sell cheap. May God not make us hungry. What I sell here is not even enough for my fatherless children to feed, ”she lamented.

Despite food inflation slowing to 1.65 per cent in August, compared with 3.12 per cent in July on a month-on-month basis, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, a number of Nigerians confronted with the twin bitter realities of static incomes and depleting purchasing power still lament Nigeria’s hunger and cost of living crises.

This is even as Nigeria’s headline inflation slowed for the fifth consecutive month in August 2025 as data released by the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) recently showed that inflation dropped to 20.12 per cent, down from 21.88 per cent in July In the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Nigeria ranks 110th out of the 127 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2024 GHI scores. With a score of 28.8, Nigeria is said to have a disturbing level of hunger.

Meanwhile, despite the consistent drop in inflation, a great number of Nigerians interviewed by this newspaper still lament Nigeria’s hunger crisis amid high energy costs, prohibitive rent, rising school fees, among other daily worries they live with.

More Nigerians speak An Abuja-based economist, Ola Aina, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, argued that if inflation reduction were real and significant, it would reflect in interest rates cut. “The NBS said inflation has been reducing. I understand they changed the way the rate is derived.

But the decrease, even at that, is marginal. When prices of goods rose as a result of fuel subsidy removal and Naira devaluation, they rose significantly, but any downward trend has been almost negligible. The CBN recently reduced interest rates by 0.25 per cent.

It’s even too little to make any significant change in the commercial market rates. If inflation reduction is real and significant, it ought to have been reflected in the interest rates deduction. And that didn’t happen, ”he said. Bola Lawal is a trader in the Ketu area of Lagos.

The mother of three said it was time the Nigerian government saved Nigerians from the current hardship she said was now unbearable. “It is still hard to buy food, let alone cooking gas. When Buhari was in charge, I was saying things were bad, that we never had a worse government.

Now that we have our Baba Tinubu in government, suffering has continued. This hunger is too much. Hunger everywhere. I’ve decided to keep my cylinder somewhere. I now depend on charcoal. Honestly, I’m tired of this country.

The hardship here is now unbearable,” she lamented Another trader in the Mowe area of Ogun State, Wura Adekanbi, said: “For me, I‘m not finding it easy. What I’m getting from the liquid soap I sell now cannot sustain me and my family. My husband is not doing anything for now.

He deals in timber and somebody made away with his money. So, I’m seeing to the upkeep of the family for now. Before, with the proceeds from my liquid soap, I was feeding the home while my husband was paying the kids’ school fees and house rent but now, we can’t even feed well, let alone my children’s school fees.

I have told my children that if they drive them away from school, they should come back until further notice.” Seun Abegunde, a teacher, said: “ I can’t feel any significant effect of the inflation drop. I spend a lot on transportation. The school fees I pay for my children keeps increasing.

Salary has not increased. Yes, we see a hundred naira, two hundred naira reduction on food items here and there, but they are not significant enough to bring relief. For instance, I was buying a Derica of beans for N1,200 . I now buy for N1,100. Some could sell for N1,000.

Let Tinubu do something about the economy, please. This hunger is too much.” Sade Otolorin, a fashion designer, said: “Nothing has come down. Please tell them. School fees, petrol, everything is high. Just three days ago, they raised the price of gas.

The gas we used to buy at N350 per kg is now N1, 300. How much were we buying a Derica of beans before? We were complaining that it was expensive, now it is N1,000. Look at spag, it is N1,200. We were buying it for N800. Even Okada is expensive. Let them have mercy on us.”

A roadside corn seller, Habibat Olotu, stated: “It is only rice and garri that have dropped. We bought rice for N1500, but now we could get it for N1100 per Derica. We still want the prices of yam, palm oil, groundnut oil, fuel, spaghetti, and transport to drop.”

For the Chief Executive Officer of CMS Brands and Prints, Clement Oyegbami, the figures of inflation drop by the NBS don’t reflect the realities of Nigerians, alleging that they were cooked up. “To be honest, I believe the government only manipulated this report.

It doesn’t reflect our everyday realities in any way. Prices of goods and services are still very high, and the masses are still struggling to feed. Workers can hardly afford basic necessities because their purchasing power has been completely eroded. Salaries have remained the same. Yet, inflation continues