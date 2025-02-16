Decline of National Libraries, Its Impact on Youth Cognitive Development: A call for parental intervention (I)

Share

I was deeply disturbed when I set out to find a national library where I could access books to support my research for a forthcoming book I planned to launch in November 2023. Having been familiar with the Gani Fawehinmi Library, a gigantic edifice located in the Central Business District of Ikeja, a world-class resource centre founded by the renowned scholar and human rights lawyer, I wanted something different. Not necessarily to surpass the Gani Fawehinmi Library, but at least to find an alternative that could match its wealth of resources and conducive study environment. My curiosity led me to inquire about the National Library in Yaba, Lagos, situated approximately 13 kilometres from Ikeja where I live. However, the phone calls I made to gather insights on its suitability and resourcefulness did not satisfy my curiosity. I needed to see it for myself.

Upon visiting, I was met with deep disappointment. The facility was visibly underfunded, with sparse bookshelves and an environment that did not inspire learning. The infrastructure was deteriorating, and in the absence of power supply, the entire building remained in darkness. I witnessed this three times I visited there. I engaged two visitors who came to read at the library to understand how they managed to study under such unfavourable conditions. One of them with a resigned expression, admitted that they had no option, they simply read for a few hours and left.

My concern intensified when I drove out of the premises and crossed over to the Yaba College of Technology which is about two kilometres from the National Library. I wanted to engage the students about the National Library nearby, so I parked by the gate and asked a group of 10 students how often they utilized the facility when they were off campus. Shockingly, three of them had never even heard of the National Library, while the remaining seven recalled visiting before gaining admission into YabaTech, only to abandon it due to its poor conditions.

I write this with a deep sense of worry about the cognitive development of today’s children and the generations to come. A nation that fails to provide well-equipped libraries is inadvertently raising children who may grow up to dislike reading; not because they lack interest, but because they lack access to quality resources that nurture intellectual curiosity.

Without urgent intervention, we risk producing a future where resourcefulness, research, and the love for knowledge are endangered.

Access to well-resourced national libraries has shown to significantly benefit the cognitive and educational development of teens and youth in various countries. Here are a few empirical statistics I sourced that highlights this impact.

A 2019 report in the United States of America by the American Library Association found that 54% of Generation Z and Millennials had visited a physical library within the previous 12 months. The report also shows that among these visitors, over half also borrowed from the library’s digital collection. Notably, younger Americans displayed a distinct preference for physical books, reading and purchasing on average twice as many print books per month compared to other formats.

In Canada; research indicates that young adults aged 14 to 24 contain approximately 25% of all public library users. This demographic relies on libraries not only for academic resources but also for recreational reading and community engagement. This data shows the influence of physical libraries on wholesomeness of humans.

Data obtained from statista.com reveals in the United Kingdom, public libraries play a significant role in supporting the cognitive and educational development of children and young people. According to the 2019/2020 data from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, approximately 63.6% of children aged 5 to 10 years and 58% of those aged 11 to 15 years visited a library in the past year. However, further research shows library usage among older teens and young adults is notably lower in the UK. Unfortunately, I was not able to get informed statistics about the usage of National libraries in Nigeria.

The irreplaceable role of National libraries in cognitive development of children is sacrosanct because no nation can grow beyond the literacy capacity of its citizens. The intellectual strength of a people directly determines their ability to innovate, govern effectively, and contribute meaningfully to global discourse. This shows the necessity of well-functioning national libraries cannot be overemphasized. Libraries are more than just repositories of books; they are intellectual incubators where minds are nurtured, critical thinking is cultivated, and the foundation for a knowledge-driven society is laid.

In my next publication, I will explore the challenges hindering national libraries from fulfilling their potential as hubs for intellectual development among youth. I will also propose strategic interventions to revive these institutions and ensure they contribute meaningfully to our nation’s literacy and cognitive growth.

Share

Please follow and like us: