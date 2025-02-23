Decline of National Libraries and Impact on Youth Cognitive Development: A Call for parental intervention (II)

Share

As I begin Part 2 of this article, I would like to reflect on some of the comments and feedback I received from readers of Part 1. A common argument raised was that we may never have a thriving, functional national library system in Nigeria because most users; both young and old, have already migrated to online libraries. While I acknowledge this perspective, I hold a different view.

Despite the growing reliance on digital resources, I have personally encountered many avid readers and researchers who still prefer physical libraries. In Nigeria, private-owned libraries such as the Chief Gani Fawehinmi Library remain valuable resource centres for those seeking knowledge in a structured, distraction-free environment.

Furthermore, globally, many well-established national and public libraries continue to function effectively, proving that physical libraries are still relevant.

For instance, the United Kingdom has one main national library; the British Library, alongside numerous local, government-run public libraries that serve various communities.

In the United States, there are five national libraries: Library of Congress, National Library of Medicine, National Agricultural Library, National Library of Education, National Transportation Library.

Additionally, the U.S. has 50 state libraries that contribute to literacy and research at various levels. (Source: American Library Association).

These examples highlight the continued importance of well-funded, functional libraries in developed nations. If these countries still prioritize physical libraries despite advancements in digital access, then Nigeria must reconsider its approach to national libraries and ensure that they serve their purpose in nurturing literacy and intellectual development.

I have experienced the beauty of physical libraries as they have created a culture of discipline and academic rigor in me. When young minds are exposed to well-structured learning environments, they develop essential habits such as patience, discipline, concentration, and analytical thinking. The presence of books, archives, and reference materials in a physical space encourages deeper exploration of topics, which is often limited in digital formats where content is consumed in fragmented pieces.

Beyond academic excellence, national libraries serve as social levellers. In many developing nations, access to books is a privilege rather than a right. A well-funded and accessible library provides opportunities for students from low-income backgrounds to access resources they might otherwise never afford. In contrast, the reliance on digital libraries assumes that all children and youth have access to smart devices and stable internet connections. This is an assumption that does not hold water for a significant portion of the population.

The need for well-resourced national libraries should not be viewed as a luxury but as an essential investment in national development. This is a clarion call for governments, policymakers, and private stakeholders to recognize that the future of any nation rests not only on economic infrastructure but also on the mental infrastructure of its people. A country that does not prioritize literacy is setting itself up for intellectual stagnation. It is time to act because no nation grows beyond the literacy capacity of its citizens.

Addressing the decline of national libraries in Nigeria requires a collective effort, and parent coaches have a crucial role to play in driving this change. Below are three key interventions parent coaches can advocate for to help revive and sustain functional national libraries in Nigeria.

1. Research and Data Collection. One of the key motivations I believe made the late Chief Gani fawehinmi set up his multi- million private library project is his foresight for data collection and research and later turned them into a weekly report. Parent experts can invest in data collections on education, politics and governance, economy, family life and other pressing issues by undertaking research to demonstrate the positive impact of national libraries on literacy and education to young minds. The end result is to publish the reports of their findings as white papers and academic journals to provide evidence-based resources to be used in establishing own private libraries or sent to national libraries across Nigeria

2. Advocacy and lobbying. Well-funded national libraries require strategic engagement with policymakers and stakeholders. This includes developing policy briefs that clearly outline the benefits of investing in libraries, emphasizing their role in education, literacy, and national development. Additionally, gathering and presenting compelling testimonials and case studies from individuals who have benefited from library services can provide tangible evidence of their impact.

3. Senatorial Library Project: Another key intervention is for parenting and family life experts, under their professional bodies, to lobby for legislation (through the national and state assemblies) that mandates the establishment and funding of a Senatorial Library Project in every senatorial district across Nigeria. This initiative would ensure equitable access to well-equipped libraries as part of community development efforts. Through this policy, parenting experts can emphasize the role of libraries in nurturing literacy, education, and lifelong learning for old and young, ultimately strengthening family and societal development.

Despite the challenges facing our national libraries, from inadequate funding to neglect, threaten access to knowledge and learning opportunities. Solving these issues through advocacy, strategic planning, partnerships, and policy-driven interventions is crucial. By championing well-funded libraries, we can bridge educational gaps and build a more informed society. It is possible.

