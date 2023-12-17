Decline in Adherence to Spiritual, Ethical Values Cause of Societal Setbacks –Amir Ahmadiyya

Amir (National Head), Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, Alatoye, Folorunso Azeez has linked the disorder in the society including the economic, political and security challenges to the failure in adhering to spiritual and ethical values. The spiritual leader made this known ahead of the 69th edition of her Jalsa Salana (the Annual Conference), holding Friday, 22 through Sunday, December, 24 at the Conference Ground, Jamia Ahmadiyya, Ilaro-Owode Road, Ilaro, Ogun State.

He stated: “Of course, as current affairs in Nigeria show, there is no doubt that the state of affairs of individual Nigerians and the nation is at critical crossroads. We have continued to wallow in the whirlpool of lack of peace and security as evidenced in an array of security issues, including incessant cases of kidnapping for ransom, and ritual and other forms of crimes and the conflict of ethnic and religious identity and expression etc.

Also, we have continued to be plagued by the persisting issues of political and development economy and the concomitant increase in the rate of unemployment and poverty, which is being further affected by the rate of forex instability and the immediate effects of the fuel subsidy removal. “It is important to emphasise that at the root of all these situations lies the case of the decline in our adherence to spiritual and ethical values. Particularly, there is dearth of fear of God, good conscience and self-introspection.

Unbridled pursuit of crass materialism or the greed for wealth, power and fame has continued to drive people to engage in all sorts of corrupt and fraudulent practices at all levels of our human existence.” Meanwhile, the Amir said the theme of this year’s conference ‘Taqwa: Pathway to Justice and Peace’ was informed by the need to address the current appalling and worrisome state of world affairs, in general, and Nigeria, in particular.

The conference, therefore, promises to feature a number of sessions where various scholars will deliver lectures addressing various critical issues and aspects of the theme, the Amir added.