The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has justified his decision to declare human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, wanted.

According to the CP, the action was taken in the interest of maintaining public order and still within the purview of his constitutional power.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, Jimoh said he acted lawfully to prevent what he described as a planned “Violent protest” in Lagos.

“I have the right to declare him wanted. Any person who says I don’t have such a right should go to court,” the police commissioner said.

Jimoh explained that security operatives moved swiftly after monitoring posts allegedly made by Sowore, which he claimed indicated plans to mobilise protesters to block the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said the police took preventive measures by cordoning off parts of Lagos and “arresting 13 suspects linked to the protest,” with a vehicle carrying loudspeakers and a generator intended for the demonstration was also seized.

Jimoh said, “I don’t just declare (Sowore) wanted. When he posted something on his X handle, and it’s there for people to verify, that he had just taken a bath in Abuja, and the next point is Lagos, to block the Third Mainland Bridge.

“And we were well prepared. We cordoned off the entire area where he’s designated to come and conduct these violent protests. And we ensured that we made alternative arrangements for people to use.”

The commissioner added that his actions were guided by the need to ensure public safety, protect lives and property, and avert chaos in the state.

“I have the right under the Constitution to prevent crime from occurring, to prevent anybody that wants to take us into the house, to cause mayhem across the country,” he added.

He, however, clarified that the Inspector-General of Police had not given any directive to declare Sowore wanted, describing contrary reports as “mischievous.”

“The IGP, I say without any doubt, has not given such an order. And he has not given it not only to me, to virtually all the police institutions across the country,” he said.

The CP’s comments followed controversy that erupted on November 3, when police announced Sowore as wanted for “acts capable of disturbing public peace” and planning to obstruct traffic on the bridge.

Sowore, however, rejected the wanted status and described it as unlawful.

In a statement, he argued that no police officer, including the commissioner, has the power to declare someone wanted without a court-issued warrant.

He further claimed that the declaration stemmed from police officers’ failure to execute the alleged shoot-at-sight order during the Oworonshoki protest.

“I was informed that he (IGP Egbetokun) dispatched police officers to ambush me today. When this attempt failed, they declared me wanted,” Sowore wrote.

The Lagos commissioner, however, denied the allegations that the IGP issued a “shoot-at-sight” order against Omoyele, stating that no such directive has ever been given.