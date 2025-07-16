…Declares Forsman & Bodenfors As Scam, Flags Fraudulent Recruitment Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has raised a red flag over the operations of Forsman & Bodenfors Limited, also known as F&B, describing the entity as a fraudulent enterprise operating under the guise of a legitimate Swedish advertising firm.

In a notice alerting investing public, the apex capital market regulator disclosed that the promoters of the so-called Nigerian branch of Forsman & Bodenfors have been canvassing unsuspecting members of the public, offering fictitious employment opportunities in exchange for monetary contributions and further recruitment into the scheme.

“The promoters of this fraudulent Nigerian entity go about promising Nigerians automatic employment in the company as compensation for recruiting more members who are lured to pay various sums of money for various positions in the company,” the SEC stated in the notice issued yesterday.

The Commission’s preliminary investigations, it added, revealed that Forsman & Bodenfors Limited has been aggressively marketed on social media platforms and online forums—deploying tactics commonly associated with Ponzi schemes.

“These operations exhibit the typical indicators of a fraudulent (Ponzi) scheme,” the regulator noted.

“The Commission hereby informs the public that Forsman & Bodenfors Limited is not registered by the Commission nor authorised to solicit funds from the public or to operate in any capacity in the Nigerian capital market.”

Citing significant risks to the public, the Commission urged Nigerians to steer clear of the company and any business propositions linked to it.

“The potential risk of losing funds to the fraudulent promoters of the entity is very high,” it warned. The SEC reiterated its commitment to protecting investors and preserving market integrity, while calling on the public to conduct due diligence before engaging with any investment outfit.

It advised citizens to verify the regulatory status of any company offering investment opportunities via the Commission’s dedicated portal.

This latest regulatory alert underscores mounting concerns over the proliferation of Ponzi-style operations in Nigeria, particularly as bad actors increasingly exploit social media and digital channels to target vulnerable citizens amid persistent economic hardship.