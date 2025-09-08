Declare War On Insecurity Now, Obi Tells Tinubu 

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has called for an urgent national mobilisation to tackle the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, following what he described as a “bloody weekend” that left more than 100 people dead across several states.

Obi on Sunday in a post on his X page lamented the killings of eight officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the abduction of a Chinese national in Edo State, the kidnapping of passengers along the Benin–Iyere–Oluku road, and the slaughter of five soldiers alongside 58 civilians in Borno State.

He warned that these incidents were not isolated tragedies but evidence that Nigeria was already in the grip of a full-blown security emergency.

READ ALSO:

“My deepest condolences go to the families of our fallen heroes. Their courage reminds us that we still have men and women willing to risk everything for our safety. Their killers must be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. Their sacrifices must never be forgotten,” Obi said.

He stressed that when over 100 Nigerians are killed in a single weekend, the country’s casualty figures rival those of nations officially at war.

According to him, this situation can no longer be treated as business as usual but requires a decisive declaration of war on insecurity.

Obi urged the Federal Government to suspend all distractions, including foreign trips by top officials, and focus entirely on restoring peace and security.

“True leadership must be seen at home, personally coordinating the war against insecurity. Junketing around the world under the pretence of wooing investors, while the country bleeds, is to live in denial. Investors will not come into a war zone,” he warned.

The former Anambra governor further cautioned that no country can prosper when its citizens live under siege, adding that history shows insecurity is the quickest path to national collapse, citing Somalia and Libya as painful examples.

Obi concluded by urging urgent, coordinated, and courageous action to prevent Nigeria’s total descent into anarchy and to rebuild the nation into a safe and productive state for all.