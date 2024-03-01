Declare State Of Emergency On Security, Hunger, Anambra LP Lawmakers Tell Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been called upon to declare a state of emergency on security and hunger following the unending economic hardship Nigerians have been passing through in recent times.

The Anambra State Labour Party (LP) State House of Assembly members made the call on Thursday evening, decalaring they would forgo their base pay for the ensuing half-year in an effort to ease the suffering of the people.

Additionally, the lawmakers encouraged state governors, including Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, and President Bola Tinubu to temporarily halt all infrastructure projects and focus on the economic crisis Nigerians are facing.

Speaking at a press conference at the Anambra State House of Assembly Complex, the legislators stressed how urgent action is required to put Nigerians’ security and food first.

The communique issued after their meeting stated: “His Excellency, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu should suspend work on all other sectors, including infrastructure, for the next six months and declare a state of emergency on security and hunger in the nation.

“All state governors, including our dear governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, should suspend all infrastructural development in their various states for the next six months and declare a state of emergency on security and hunger.”