Declare State Of Emergency On Security, Atiku Tells Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency over the worsening security situation in the country.

Atiku, in a statement issued on his verified X handle on Friday, described rising insecurity in the country as heartbreaking.

The former Vice President was reacting to the abduction of students in Niger State, which came days after the abduction of school girls in Kebbi State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in the early hours of Friday, terrorists invaded St. Mary Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, and kidnapped scores of students and staff.

Atiku, however, said he wanted a decisive action to be taken by the Federal Government to bring the situation under control.

He wrote, “Not again. This is truly heartbreaking. How many more lives must be shattered before decisive action is taken?

“It is not too late for the government to finally declare a state of emergency in insecurity and confront this menace with the urgency it deserves.”