Declare State Of Emergency On Power Sector, NUEE President Tells Tinubu

Worried by the erratic and deteriorating electricity supply across the country, the National President of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Comr. Engr. Adebiyi Adeyeye has urged the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the power sector.

Engr. Adeyeye who frowned at the epileptic power supply in Nigeria, described the situation as unpalatable and unbearable, asking the President to as a matter of urgency, call for a roundtable, of all major stakeholders in the power sector.

Speaking on the erratic power supply, Engr. Adeyeye urged the Federal Government to look critically into the power sector, and make substantial changes where necessary, noting that many companies are on a daily basis due to an unstable power supply which is not the best for the country at this critical time.

He said part of what is contributing to the failing economy in the country is power supply and if the country must be rescued, the Federal Government must be ready to revamp the already dying power sector by conveying a meeting which will comprise all the major stakeholders in the power sector.

He noted: “No doubt, the Federal Government is making frantic efforts to improve the power generation in the country but they need to show some level of seriousness in making sure that Nigerians enjoy stable power supply.

“Yes, I’m aware that last month, the Federal Government issued a marching order, asking the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to withdraw licenses of non-performing electricity distribution companies, DISCOs. Both the Generating and Transmission companies must also be ready to show commitment. You can only distribute what is available.”

The NUEE boss said the government should encourage and harness the abundant renewable energy sources against the use of fossil fuels to improve power generation and reduce the effect of climate change in Nigeria as the world is moving towards a just energy transition.

Speaking further, Engr. Adeyeye said that since the privatisation of the power sector in November 2013, all of the hopes and expectations that privatisation will add value to the life of the poor and bring meaningful impact and improvement to the power sector have been dashed. The myriad of problems bedevilling the sector prior to the privatisation exercise has worsened and increased in multiple folds.

“Take, for instance, the megawatt output of the Generating Companies has been dwindling. As of this morning, the total megawatt we operate on is 4,300MW with the incessant collapse of the national grids. This is quite unfortunate, with a population of over 200 million. How do we improve our economy under this kind of arrangement?

“Investors are leaving the country, moving to neighbouring countries all because we don’t have a stable power supply. This is sad and shameful.

“Thousands of Nigerians are losing their jobs owing to the fact that many companies are on diesel to power their generators which has wreaked havoc on the finances of these companies, hence they reduce their workforce.

The President bemoaned at how some Distribution Companies treat his members, saying it must stop henceforth.

“Let me make it expressly clear, my members are ever ready to give their best, the Distribution Companies must also be ready to take their welfare with every seriousness it deserves by providing necessary logistics because all of us are stakeholders in the power sector hence nobody should be left behind”, the President noted.