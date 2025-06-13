Declare State Of Emergency On Polio Eradication, UNICEF Tells Kano

Share

The United Nations Children Funds, UNICEF, has strongly called on the Kano State Government to, as matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on the new variants of polio diseases with a view to completely eradicate it.

UNICEF said Kano State Government needs to do more in eradicating the variants polio within the stipulated December 2025 target, by putting more commitments, releasing of needed funding and given accurate information on vaccination.

Speaking during a media dialogue, yesterday in Kano, the Chief of UNICEF fields office, Mr. Rahama Rihood Muhammad Farah, said the state government must do more to stop disinformation, lies and mischievous attribution on the diseases.

He said: “UNICEF, reiterate its calls to the government, take actions and declare state of emergency on variants polio eradication which includes timely release of funding, serious commitment of all the stakeholders of state, local governments and the religious leaders”.

Share