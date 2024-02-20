Declare State Of Emergency On Food Production, Seun Jimoh Tells Tinubu

Nollywood actor, Seun Jimoh has urged the President Bola Tinubu-led government to declare a state of emergency on food production.

The movie star made the call in reaction to the high cost of living and the level of hardship and suffering Nigerians are currently experiencing as a result of the constant increase in the United States (US) dollar which is affecting the country’s economy.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, Jimoh emphasised the consequences of the current state of affairs for Nigerians, stressing that starvation should only occur in a country during war or when there are no fertile lands.

He further implored President Bola Tinubu’s administration to urgently tackle hunger and food insecurity in Nigeria.

He wrote, “Dear Nigerian government, it’s time to declare a state of emergency on food production.

“The only time there should be famine in the land is if there is a war or there are no arable lands. There is no reason why food should be scarce in Nigeria,”