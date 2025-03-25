Declare State Of Emergency In Zamfara Now, Group Tells Tinubu

Share

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the group, who accused Governor Dauda Lawal of anti-democratic actions, lawlessness, and economic sabotage, said the emergency rule should last a minimum of six months.

It condemned Lawal’s alleged complicity in the illegal mining in the state which has led to the exploitation of Zamfara’s gold reserves.

Convener Ibrahim Yakubu, who cited the suspension of 10 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly for 13 months for expressing concerns about the security situation in the state, claimed that Lawal’s actions had plunged Zamfara into anarchy and instability.

He said: “In light of these hideous violations, It is time for President Tinubu to take action before it is too late.

“A state of emergency must be declared in Zamfara now. “A six-month emergency period is necessary to restore order, dismantle the networks of political and economic terrorists, and pave the way for a return to democratic governance.”

