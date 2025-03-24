Declare State Of Emergency In Zamfara, Coalition Tells Tinubu

Share

A coalition, the Centre for Democracy and Development, has condemned the alleged anti-democratic actions of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, accusing his administration of lawlessness against members of the State House of Assembly.

At a press conference held on Monday in Abuja, the coalition called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara for a minimum of six months.

They also condemned Governor Lawal’s alleged complicity in illegal mining activities, which they claimed had led to the exploitation of Zamfara’s gold reserves.

The coalition’s convener, Ibrahim Yakubu, cited the suspension of 10 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly for 13 months over their concerns about the state’s security situation.

He lamented that Governor Lawal’s actions had plunged Zamfara into economic sabotage, anarchy, and instability.

Arguing that the Governor’s actions had crippled the legislative chamber and denied the people of Zamfara effective representation, the coalition further accused him of authoritarianism, describing it as a clear abuse of power and an attack on democracy.

Yakubu said: “In light of these grave violations, it is time for President Bola Tinubu to take action before it is too late. A state of emergency must be declared in Zamfara now.

“A six-month emergency period is necessary to restore order, dismantle the networks of political and economic terrorists, and pave the way for a return to democratic governance.

“This is not a call made lightly; it is a demand born out of necessity, as the current trajectory threatens not only Zamfara but the entire nation. The good people of Zamfara deserve leadership that upholds the rule of law, prioritizes security, and safeguards national resources.

“We implore Mr. President to use every resource and tool at his disposal to handle the crisis in Zamfara. The federal government must take swift action to secure the state’s resources, defend people’s lives and livelihoods, and hold those responsible for the current situation accountable. Half-measures and false promises are no longer an option; strong, decisive action is now required.

“It is evident that Governor Dauda Lawal’s tenure has been an unmitigated disaster—a relentless assault on democracy, a blatant disregard for the rule of law, and a shocking indifference to the suffering of the people he was elected to serve.

“He has desecrated democratic institutions, fostered political terrorism, refused to tackle insecurity, and enabled the looting of Zamfara’s wealth. No doubt, he has failed in his responsibilities and can no longer remain in office. Nigeria deserves better.”

