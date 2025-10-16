Declare Diri’s Seat Vacant, Okonkwo Urges INEC

Following the resignation of the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare his seat vacant.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Diri resigned from the PDP alongside members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Wednesday, sparking speculation that he may be set to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the development in a post on his Instagram page, Okonkwo argued that Diri had automatically vacated his seat as governor by resigning from his party and not belonging to any political party.

Okonkwo cited Section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which stipulates that a person shall be qualified for election to the office of governor if he is “a member of a political party and is sponsored by that political party.”

He stated that INEC should act without delay, declaring the seat vacant and organising a fresh election within three months.

Okonkwo wrote, “Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has just vacated his seat as governor by resigning from the PDP and not belonging to any party.

“The position of the law is that every elected member of the government must be a member of a political party, as provided in Section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution.

“Governor Diri, being not a member of any political party, has lost his seat as governor. An elected member of government can only defect from one party to another, but cannot be partyless at any point in time.

“I therefore call on INEC to declare his seat vacant immediately and conduct a gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State within the next 90 days.”