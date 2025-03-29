Declaration Of Emergency In Rivers Not Partisan – Senate Leader

Share

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State due to the political crisis is not partisan.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District emphasized that his colleagues in the National Assembly ratified the proclamation in the national interest, despite public outcry, and not as an act of political favoritism or an endorsement of the presidency’s agenda.

A few weeks ago, the National Assembly approved Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, which led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the State House of Assembly, who were central to the political turmoil.

Speaking at the conferment of an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Law by Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, Bamidele explained that the decision was guided by lawmakers’ constitutional duty to serve Nigeria’s best interests.

He stressed that the National Assembly, as a crucial arm of government, is committed to collaborating with other branches to ensure significant socio-political and economic progress in the country.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart assured Nigerians that under Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s leadership, the Senate would continue working with the executive to advance national development.

Bamidele also reassured that Lawmakers would prioritize national interests over personal or political gains to elevate Nigeria’s standing on the global stage.

“Before I conclude, let me address the proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and its ratification by both chambers of the National Assembly.

“For this critical decision, which averted further chaos in Rivers State, the National Assembly has faced intense criticism. But as a people, what do we truly want?

“Do we desire a federation that functions for everyone or one that spirals into unmanageable crises? We must recognize that emergency rule is an extraordinary measure and should be understood in the context of ensuring peace and security.

“As outlined in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the National Assembly is required to review and approve such declarations.

“As a responsible and responsive parliament, we value peace and stability as catalysts for national growth. Our role is to foster a nation that guarantees security and stability for all its citizens.

“This is why we ratified the emergency proclamation, which included establishing a National Peace Committee to mediate the crisis between the Executive and Legislature in Rivers State.

“We should be commended for this intervention, not vilified by political actors prioritizing personal interests over national security. Regardless of these unpatriotic moves, we remain steadfast in our commitment to Nigeria’s peace and stability.

“We will continue leveraging the authority of the National Assembly to ensure peaceful co-existence. Our decisions are made solely in the national interest. If anyone is dissatisfied, they are free to seek redress in court.

Bamidele maintained that the Senate would not be deterred by criticism, viewing it as an essential aspect of democracy that strengthens their resolve to act in the public interest.

“This does not mean we fear criticism as a democratic institution—we do not and never will. Democracy thrives on constructive public debate.

“However, such criticisms should be objective, well-reasoned, and aimed at offering credible alternatives.

“Many attacks against the National Assembly are driven by emotion rather than logic, by sentiment rather than substance. However, these criticisms only reinforce our commitment to serving Nigerians.”

Commenting on his honorary degree, Bamidele expressed gratitude to the management of Ekiti State University for recognizing his contributions.

He pledged to continue advocating for education and national development.

“Mr. Chancellor, I deeply appreciate this honor, which comes at a significant moment. It holds special meaning for me due to my passion for a functional and improved education system in Nigeria.

“This recognition strengthens my commitment to my constituents and Nigerians at large. Despite unwarranted criticisms of the National Assembly, we remain focused on our duty to rescue and rebuild the nation.”

