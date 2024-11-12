JUST-IN: Trump’s Money Conviction Postponed

Share

The conviction of money charges against President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump has been postponed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

New Telegraph gathered that the postponemt was to give Trump’s lawyers time to make new arguments on how his election victory impacts the case.

It was earlier reported that Judge Juan Merchan was expected to rule on Tuesday on whether to overturn the business fraud conviction based on this summer’s Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

However, both sides agreed to a motion to delay existing deadlines.

“The people agree that these are unprecedented circumstances and the arguments raised by defense counsel in correspondence to the people on Friday require careful consideration to ensure that any further steps in this proceeding appropriately balance the competing interests of (1) a jury verdict of guilt following a trial that has the presumption of regularity; and (2) the Office of the President,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo wrote to the judge.

However, Trump’s attorney Emil Bove argued the charges should be dismissed.

“The stay, and dismissal, are necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern,” Bove wrote.

