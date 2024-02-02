Decision Day for Eagles, Bid to Fly Past Angola

The Super Eagles are determined to side-step the burden of being labelled AFCON favourites when they clash with Angola in the quarter-final showdown at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Friday. After a triumphant round of 16 victory against traditional rivals Cameroon, the Super Eagles have outperformed their AF- CON 2021 campaign. On the other side, the Palancas Negras made history by securing their first-ever knockout stage victory by eliminating Namibia.

Jose Peseiro’s squad initially faced low expectations in the AFCON opener, but an impressive 2-0 win over Cameroon has ignited hopes of clinching a fourth title. Nigeria edged Angola to reach the final round of the qualification series for the 1990 FIFA World Cup finals (2-2 in Luanda and 1-0 in Lagos), but the Angolans stepped on Nigeria to make their single appearance at the FIFA World Cup finals, when they won 1-0 in Luanda and held the Eagles 1-1 in Kano to edge the head- to-head contest that was the determining factor for the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

Looking ahead to the Angola clash, Coach Jose Peseiro intends to maintain his tactical approach and starting lineup, adhering to the adage of not changing a winning team. The 3-4-3 formation, introduced against AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire, has proven effective in shoring up the defence, with four consecutive clean sheets. Despite a modest two-man midfield, the Eagles have demonstrated creativity and goal-scoring opportunities.

The challenge had been converting these chances, but the breakthrough against Cameroon has boosted confidence. Within Peseiro’s settled Starting XI, Zaidu Sanusi, nicknamed ‘Gareth Bale,’ has faced scrutiny for his finishing when surging forward. Bright Osayi- Samuel and the impressive Ola Aina provided alternatives in the group game against Guinea- Bissau, showcasing the squad’s depth.