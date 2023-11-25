Decentralisation Of Police Won’t Work – Okiro

Retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mike Okiro, on Friday, expressed pessimism about the agitation for decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force, saying that it would not achieve the desired result because the factors that hampered its success in the past had not been addressed.

Okiro expressed this position in Abuja while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the 2023 Convention of the Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria (OSAN), hosted by the Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze. He explained that, in the beginning, authorities of the sub regional institutions had their own police separate from the ones being controlled by the central government.

He said the state p lice idea might not work due to paucity of funds at both the State and local government areas, wondering how the States and local government areas that could not effectively pay the salaries of their workers would be able to fund their own police. Okiro, however said that the only way the State police could work was for Nigeria to embrace the Canadian model, which according to him, would involve the states recruiting the police personnel who would be funded by the Federal Government.

His words: “The only way we can have state police in Nigeria is to adopt the Canadian model, where every region has its own police employed by the region and paid by the federal. For example, in Nigeria every governor would employ their own police, equip them while they would be paid by the Federal Government. Before the advent of what we have now, we had ‘dan- doka’, we had police in the West, we also had police in the East.