Decentralisation Of Police Won’t Work In Nigeria – Ex-IGP, Okoro

Retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mike Okiro, on Friday, expressed pessimism about the agitation for decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force, saying that it would not achieve the desired result because the factors that hampered its success in the past had not been addressed.

Okiro expressed this position in Abuja while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the 2023 Convention of the Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria (OSAN), hosted by the Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze.

He explained that, in the beginning, authorities of the sub regional institutions had their own police separate from the ones being controlled by the central government.

He said the state police idea might not work due to the paucity of funds at both the State and local government areas, wondering how the States and local government areas that could not effectively pay the salaries of their workers would be able to fund their own police.

Okiro, however, said that the only way the State police could work was for Nigeria to embrace the Canadian model, which

according to him, would involve the States recruiting the police personnel who would be funded by the Federal Government.

He said, “The only way we can have state police in Nigeria is to adopt the Canadian model, where every region has its own police employed by the region and paid by the federal.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“For example, in Nigeria, every governor would employ their own police, and equip them while they would be paid by the Federal Government. Before the advent of what we have now, we had ‘Dandoka’, we had police in the West, and we also had police in the East.

Local governments had their Police, but because of the behaviour of the local police officers, during the time of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon in 1971 or thereabout, he turned it to the Nigeria Police Force.

“I am opposed to the state police because of the benefit of hindsight, how they behaved in those days unless you want to throw away the benefits of history.”

The former IGP lamented that the police were going down the drain, as a result of many challenges facing the force, saying: “There is no equipment, no manpower, no welfare. They are demoralized, and frustrated. We need to get the police to do something, by encouraging them.

“I have equally said time without number, everything has advantages and disadvantages, merits and demerits. If you adopt state police, the state government cannot pay teachers, nurses and doctors, can they pay the police?

“You cannot afford to owe the police one month’s salary, insecurity will be at the highest level in that state. If the state governments can’t pay the civil servants, I wonder how they can pay the police.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to invest heavily in equipping and training the police in order to tackle the current insecurity in the country.

Okiro said, “There is gross insecurity in the country. You know Nigeria is part of the world. Insecurity is a global issue, but every country sits down to plan and devise methods to check insecurity. In Nigeria, the government is equally trying to check insecurity. You cannot get 100 per cent but you can be sure you have done your best and leave the rest to God.

“The government should ensure that security agencies are well equipped and trained. Police are short of manpower, they should recruit more people and give them equipment to solve the problem. You cannot solve the problem of insecurity with a bare hand. We are in a modern, digitalised world.

“So, you fight insecurity with technology. The government should do something to ensure that security agencies are well equipped to confront these criminals because the criminals go to the internet, they read.

“So, they are ahead of the security agencies. For you to succeed, the security agencies should be ahead of them and tackle them before they do what they want to do.”