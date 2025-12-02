Decent Work Agenda: FG, ILO Advocate For Responsible Labour Reporting

The Federal Government and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have emphasized that accurate, responsible, and evidence-based reporting is essential to strengthening Nigeria’s labour market governance.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, made this assertion at a two-day workshop organized by the ILO in collaboration with the government and social partners.

The workshop brought together journalists, editors, and communication officers for practical sessions on reporting labour market trends, workplace rights, forced labour, and migration issues.

Represented by Mrs. Halima Bitrus-Austine, the Minister highlighted that the workshop comes at a pivotal moment as the country implements major labour frameworks, including the National Employment Policy 2025, the National Labour Migration Policy, and the Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) III.

“Accurate, responsible, and evidence-based communication is central to these efforts. We recognise the pivotal role of the media in shaping public perception, influencing policy discourse, and raising awareness on employment, labour migration, and decent work issues,” he said.

The Minister added that the Ministry fully supports initiatives that build the capacity of journalists, editors, and communication professionals to report fairly and inclusively, in line with rights-based principles.

“Narratives around employment and migration must reflect accuracy, balance, and the dignity of workers everywhere. Our shared goal is to create a fair, inclusive labour market that leaves no one behind.”

Representing the ILO, Mrs. Chinyere Anuna said the workshop was designed to equip journalists with practical tools and international reporting standards that support decent work and fair labour migration.

“Accurate and responsible reporting shapes public perception, influences policy, and ultimately impacts the lives of countless individuals. As journalists, you are the guardians of truth and creators of narratives that can accelerate change,” she said.

The workshop is implemented under two GIZ-funded ILO projects, CESSIM and the Action for Improving Labour Migration Governance in Nigeria both contributing to strengthening labour market governance, access to decent jobs, and migration management under DWCP III.

Over the course of the two days, participants engaged in comprehensive discussions and hands-on activities to translate commitments into practical skills for fair and responsible reporting.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) urged journalists to defend workers’ rights through truthful, courageous, and balanced reporting. Representing the Congress, Fidelis Ishiaku Nok warned against attempts by “powerful capitalist interests” to manipulate narratives around labour disputes, emphasizing that journalists must challenge any misrepresentation of workplace conditions.

Similarly, the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN), represented by Adeniyi Bakare, pledged to improve professionalism in labour reporting, urging journalists to uphold fairness and accuracy in their coverage.

“We need to be fair even while reporting labour matters. Everything we take from this workshop will help promote fair labour migration and decent work across the country,” Bakare added.