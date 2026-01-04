Decent Aina Loses On Return To Action As Villa Go Second

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, made a decent return to action for Nottingham Forest, even though his team lost 3–1 away to Aston Villa in a Premier League match on Saturday.

Aina started the game, marking his first appearance since August after spending months out with a hamstring injury. He put in a solid performance and played for 69 minutes before he was substituted.

Despite the defeat, the Nigerian fullback showed good sharpness and composure, especially considering it was his first competitive match in a long while.

He defended well, supported attacks when possible, and looked comfortable on the ball. Match rating platform Sofascore gave Aina a score of 6.1, reflecting a decent outing on his return to Premier League action.

The injury that sidelined Aina happened while he was on Super Eagles duty in South Africa during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The setback also ruled him out of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Nigeria are currently competing. John McGinn’s double helped Villa move up to second in the Premier League and 12 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, despite Morgan Gibbs-White pulling a goal back.

The hosts added to Forest’s woes as they suffered a fourth straight league defeat for the first time in over two years, part of a run which saw Steve Cooper sacked.