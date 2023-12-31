December Salary: PDP Accuses Tinubu Of Insensitivity, Weaponising Poverty

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the delay by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to pay work- ers their December salaries showed the level of insensitivity of President Bola Tinubu’s administration towards the welfare of Nigerians. The salary was reportedly paid on Friday, December 29 but PDP noted that the delay in the payment of the salary, which it said was “critically needed by the workers, including our gallant security operatives at this period is consistent with the atrocious character of APC administration to weaponize poverty and further suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism.”

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused Tinubu of turning Nigeria into an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp with millions of Nigerians becoming beggars and observing Christmas period in hunger, anguish and misery. “Sadly, President Tinubu would rather approve the frittering of our nation’s scarce resources to sponsor cronies, political minions, hangers-on and their mistresses to expensive foreign trips while making no provision for the salary of genuine government workers,” PDP regretted.

It expressed worries that the administration could afford to withhold salaries after approving an increase in the pump price of fuel to over N700 per litre, with attendant high cost of food, transportation, medication and other basic necessities of life. The party demanded that President Tinubu should account for the trillions of naira accruable from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products in the last seven months.

It further demanded that the president should account for, “the December 2023 distributable statutory revenue of N376.306 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N335.656 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy Revenue of N11.952 billion, and Exchange Difference Revenue of N364.869 billion as contained in the communiqué issued by FAAC at its December 2023 meeting. “Our party is appalled by the level of profligacy apparent in the APC administration, whose actions and policies are skewed towards the promotion and institutionalization of corruption, deprivation and suppression of Nigerians.