December Inflation Sustains Marginal Increase Of 0.20%

…Festivities push rate to 34.80%

The Consumer Price Index ( CPI)alternatively known as inflation recorded a marginal increase of 0.20% in the month of December, settling at 34.80% relative to the November 2024 inflation rate of 34.60%, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed on Wednesday.

NBS attributed marginal markup in December inflation, to the festive period which attracted, increases in demand for goods and

services.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.87% higher than the rate recorded in December 2023 (28.92%). This shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in December 2024 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., December 2023).

On the contrary, on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in December 2024

was 2.44%, which was 0.20% lower than the rate recorded in November 2024 (2.64%).

“This means that in December 2024, the rate of increase in the average price is slightly lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in November 2024”, NBS explained

