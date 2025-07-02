Deceleration In Inflation As Naira Stabilises

The country’s inflation rate generally trended downwards in the first half of this year, occasioned by the National Bureau of Statistics’s (NBS) rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January and the stability of the naira, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In his outlook for 2025, contained in the address he presented at the annual bankers’ dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in November last year, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said that the apex bank’s tight monetary policy stance was beginning to rein in surging inflation and that the regulator was expecting, “a downward trend in 2025.”

Cardoso stated that although inflation remained high, despite the CBN raising the benchmark interest rate the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 875 basis points to 27.5per cent in 2024, the apex bank was optimistic that its measures would yield the desired result this year, “particularly given that the full effects of monetary policy typically take 6-9 months to impact the consumer sector.”

He also predicted that the stability in the foreign exchange market recorded in the last quarter of 2024, was likely to continue this year and further help to curb inflation.

Rebasing of CPI

Indeed, prospects for lower inflation this year brightened when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in conjunction with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), announced, on January 10, that they planned to rebase both the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

They said that the move was aimed at aligning economic statistics with current realities, adding that the year 2019 had been chosen as the new base year for the GDP, replacing the previous base year of 2010, while 2024 would be the new base year for the CPI, replacing the former base year of 2009.

Following the announcement, the consensus among analysts was that the methodology that the NBS said it was using to rebase the CPI would likely to lead to in a decline in inflation.

In line with that expectation, the rebased CPI data for January 2025, released by the NBS, showed that the headline inflation rate fell sharply from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 to 24.48 per cent in January 2025.

February MPC

meeting However, notwithstanding the decline in the inflation rate, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left its key interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- unchanged at 27.5 per cent at its first meeting of the year held in February.

In the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the MPC said that while inflation was showing early signs of easing, it was “too early to start considering rate cuts.”

The communiqué also said that the decision to maintain rates was driven by “recent macroeconomic indicators that suggest improved market stability”, particularly in the foreign exchange market and inflation trends.

It stated: “The Committee noted that core inflation remains a concern, even as recent data indicates a slowing trajectory. Food prices continue to exert upward pressure, and thus, premature monetary easing could reverse recent gains.”

Speaking to reporters during the press conference held at the end of the meeting, Cardoso said that the MPC was satisfied by recent macro-economic developments, which he said, were expected to help price dynamics. “Inflation is trending down, and it’s looking positive,” Cardoso said, dding that the aim was to bring inflation down to single digits.

He said the apex bank would analyse more rebased inflation releases to firm up its view on the inflation outlook. “We can see that confidence is gradually returning to our markets, which shows that we are on the right course now.

Obviously, as that happens, we are in a better position to begin the process of moderating rates because stability is very, very important,” the CBN Governor said.

Interestingly, the inflation rate fell further to 23.18 per cent in February and although it rose slightly to 24.23 percent in March, it resumed its downward trend in April and May, falling to 23.71 percent and 22.97 percent respectively.

May MPC meeting

The fact that the MPC held its meeting in May before the NBS released its CPI data for that month, did not appear to have influenced the Committee’s decision at the meeting, because it, for the second time in a row, voted to leave key parameters unchanged including retaining the MPR at 27.50 per cent.

Commenting on the decision, Cardoso said the Committee’s decision to maintain the rate was unanimous and driven by recent positive macroeconomic indicators.

According to him, the relative improvements in some key macroeconomic indicators are expected to support the overall moderation in prices in the near to medium term.

He particularly cited the progressive narrowing of the gap between the official foreign exchange market rate, and Bureaux De Change (BDC) rate, the positive balance of payments position and falling price of PMS.

He said: “The MPC noted the relative improvements in some key macroeconomic indicators which are expected to support the overall moderation in prices in the near to medium term.

“Members also noted with satisfaction the progressive moderation in food inflation, and therefore commended the government for implementing measures to increase food

supply as well as stepping up the fight against insecurity, especially in farming communities.

“The MPC thus encouraged security agencies to sustain the momentum while the government provides necessary inputs to farmers to further boost food production.”

Fresh forex measures

However, as earlier stated, the naira stability recorded in the first six months of this year was the result of the CBN stepping up implementation of key measures of its ongoing foreign exchange reforms.

Nigeria FX Code

One of such measures was the Nigeria FX Code, launched by the apex bank on January 28, which was introduced in the wake of the take-off of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), unveiled by the regulator on December 2, last year.

Aimed at boosting transparency in the forex market, EFEMS saw the CBN pegging the minimum foreign exchange trade on the platform at $100,000 and directing authorised dealers to deploy the Bloomberg BMatch as the EFEMS for their trading activities in the forex market from December 2nd, 2024.

“The Bloomberg BMatch platform will enhance the integrity and operational efficiency of the FX market by providing transparent and automated matching of trades leading to market efficiency and greater price discovery,” the apex bank said.

In addition, the CBN introduced new guidelines restricting all transactions in the NFEM to only authorised dealers and prohibiting dealings with unlicensed with unlicensed intermediaries.

It also said that all market participants were expected to adhere to the highest code of ethics and professional conduct in the NFEM in line with the Nigerian FX Code, which the regulator launched on January 29.

Speaking at the event, Cardoso, who was joined by the Managing Directors of Deposit Money Banks ( DMBs) in launching the code, declared that the era of opaque practices was over, noting that the FX code is a binding commitment to accountability and transparency—that requires all stakeholders to play their part.

He stated: “We will not hesitate to act against any institution or individual that undermines the integrity of our financial markets.

The FX code is a binding commitment to accountability and transparency—and we must all play our part. Violations will be met with penalties and administrative actions.”

BDCs permitted to buy forex from banks

Also as part of the forex reforms, the CBN issued a circular announcing that it had extended the period for the temporary permission it granted eligible BDC operators to access the NFEM for the purchase of FX from Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs) from January 30, 2025 to May 30, 2025.

It, however, stated that a BDC can only purchase the $25,000 from only one ADB of its choice in a week, adding that ADBs must sell the fx to BDCs at the prevailing day rate at the NFEM window, while BDCs must sell the forex cash purchased from the ADBs and other sources, to forex end-users at a rate, “not exceeding one percent margin above the buying rate.”

New ATM transaction fees

Apart from the foregoing another major development in the money market in the first half of this year, were new fees for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions introduced by the CBN, which came into effect across the country on March 1.

In announcing a review of the fees for ATM transactions, the apex bank said, in a circular, that the decision was, “in response to rising costs and the need to improve efficiency of ATM services in the banking industry.”

Under the new rules, customers withdrawing from their bank’s ATMs (on-us transactions) would continue to enjoy free withdrawals, however, customers withdrawing from other banks’ ATMs will be charged a N100 fee per N20,000 withdrawal at on-site ATMs (those located at bank branches).

For withdrawals from off-site ATMs (those that are not within banks’ premises, that is, places such as Shopping Malls and hospitals), customers not withdrawing from their bank’s ATM will be charged a N100 fee plus a surcharge of not more than N500 per N20,000 withdrawal.

The CBN explained in the circular that the surcharge is the income of the “ATM deployer/acquirer” and must be disclosed to consumers at the point of withdrawal”.

The regulator also stated that international withdrawals per transaction, whether debit/credit card, would be charged at the exact rate set by the international acquirer.

“Furthermore, the three free monthly withdrawals allowed for Remote-On-Us (other bank’s customers/Not-On-Us consumers) in Nigeria under Section 10.6.2 of the Guide shall no longer apply,” the apex bank stated.

Dividend suspension directive

However, arguably one of the most significant developments that occurred in the money market in the first half of 2025, was the CBN’s circular to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) on June 13, in which it directed lenders operating under regulatory forbearance, to temporarily suspend dividend payments, defer bonuses for executives and halt investments in foreign subsidiaries.

The apex bank, which explained that the directive applies to DMBs currently benefitting from forbearance in relation to credit exposures and Single Obligor Limit (SOL) breaches, said the measures will be in place until it is able to independently verify the capital adequacy of the lenders.

It further said that the measures are part of its strategy to bolster capital buffers, improve balance sheet resilience, and en – sure prudent capital retention within the banking sector.

The CBN stated: “This temporary suspension is until such a time as the regulatory forbearance is fully exited and the banks’ capital adequacy and provisioning levels are independently verified to be fully compliant with prevailing standards.

This supervisory measure is intended to ensure that internal resources are retained to meet existing and future obligations and to support the orderly restoration of sound prudential positions.”

In response to the concerns triggered by the directive, the apex bank recently released a press release assuring stakeholders of the health of the industry.

The statement said: “The CBN remains fully committed to continuous engagement with stake – holders throughout this period via the Bankers’ Committee, the Body of Bank CEOs, and other industry forums.

The goal is to ensure a transparent, predictable, and collaborative regulatory environment. “Nigeria’s banking sector remains fundamentally strong.

These measures are neither unusual nor cause for concern; they are a continuation of the orderly and deliberate implementation of reforms already underway.

The CBN will continue to take all necessary actions to safeguard the sector’s stability and ensure a robust, resilient financial ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth.”

Conclusion

The consensus in financial circles, over the weekend, was that although headline inflation rate trended downwards and exchange rate volatility was largely missing in the first six months of 2025, developments in the second half of the year would indicate whether the CBN is sustaining the success it has so far achieved through its reform measures.