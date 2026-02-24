Decamping To APC Pushed Kano Political Gladiators To United Front – Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has expressed full satisfaction with his decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as one that has pushed Kano’s political gladiators toward a more united front in the state’s political history.

He made the pronouncement when the Ward and Local Government Congress Committee paid him a courtesy visit on Monday.

This was contained in a press release by Mustapha Muhammad, Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf emphasised that since he and many others decamped to the APC, which he described as a giant party in Africa, more people have continued to reunite, and families previously divided are now coming together.

He buttressed his earlier submission on why he and others joined the APC, saying, “Anyone who means well for the people of Kano should align with the Federal Government, because we have missed a lot.”

He commended the committees for the job well done in conducting the ward and local government congresses across the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Ward/LGA Congress Committee, Mr Lantep Dabang, thanked the governor for the compassion and good leadership he demonstrated during the sharing of positions.

He added that Governor Abba Yusuf is a man of integrity and justice.