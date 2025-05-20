Decampees Will Strengthen Democracy, APC – Nkire

Share

Amidst the spate of carpet crossings by opposition bigwigs and their followers, an All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwig, Chief Sam Nkire, has predicted victory and strength for democracy and the ruling party in the forthcoming general elections.

Rather than disintegrate and weaken, the APC chieftain said the calibre and quality of opposition converts streaming into his party was “Not only amazing but the sign and shape of things to come in the 2027 Presidential and other elections”.

Chief Sam Nkire added that any patriotic Nigerian would agree that Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu was, no doubt, making the right moves towards improving the poor economic and insecurity climate he inherited on assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

The former National Chairman of PPA and a pioneer member of the APC NATIONAL CAUCUS also assured Nigerians that his party under the leadership of President Tinubu would not fail, with the windfall created by the high quality political influx from opposition parties into the ruling party adding that: “unity is strength”.

Chief Nkire seized the opportunity to appeal to Nigerian voters to trust Tinubu, who he described as “an experienced wealth creator and political visionary to pilot the country to the promised land”.

He further appealed to the decampees, returning and remaining members to tolerate and be patient with one another in order to work in unity to achieve the set goals of the All Progressives Congress, which include making life better as well as protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

In another development, the APC foundation member has thrown his weight behind such opposition party members as the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, who he described as “a patriot and an asset of immense importance to the APC government”.

Chief Nkire said Wike was one of the most hard-working ministers President Bola Tinubu chose from the opposition parties, on assumption of office.

According to him, “President Tinubu remains one of the best managers of men and material and knows how best to deploy politicians, irrespective of party affiliation”.

