Decamped Aspirants Seek APP Ticket Ahead Primary

Share

Two days after three political parties in Anambra State concluded their primary elections, four aspirants who lost their bids to secure the tickets of their former parties have stormed the state headquarters of the Action People’s Party (APP), seeking to take part in the party’s gubernatorial primary election.

The aspirants are from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party, having either withdrawn from the contest or lost in their respective primary elections.

Although the APP has yet to disclose their names, it was gathered that the aspirants have already convened a first meeting with their ward and local government chairmen.

The details of the meeting have been forwarded to the State working committee of the party.

The APP, which also has a senatorial aspirant for the upcoming Anambra South Senatorial District election, has fixed March 9th for its primary election in Awka.

Speaking with reporters in Awka, the State chairman of the Action People’s Party (APP), Chijioke Okeke, confirmed that the party has been receiving overtures from many aspirants, adding that the doors of the party are open to new members.

Okeke, however, noted that any aspirant seeking the party’s ticket must be subjected to the constitution and electoral guidelines of the party.

“I cannot say exactly how many they are; they may be four or six, but what matters is that there will be no waivers,” Okeke said.

“They will be subjected to the constitution and guidelines of the party for the primary election, and we shall ensure that internal democracy is upheld in our great party.”

Reacting to allegations that the party is a dumping ground for losers of primary elections, Okeke refuted the claims, saying, “That is not true at all. We have had cases where people lose elections in the so-called big parties and then join another party, which you people claim to be big.

“All political parties are equal; it is all about the people, not the name of the party. Be informed that we have a governor whose local government chairmen ran under the platform of the APP.”

Okeke further added, “We have an aspirant for the Anambra South Senatorial District election, and we are contesting to win.

“After the gubernatorial primary election, we will commence full-blown campaigns across the state. We are not intimidated by the so-called big names that are contesting the November 8th gubernatorial election.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

