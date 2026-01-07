Decade Of Gas Achieves Over $2bn Investments, Targets $30bn By 2030

The Coordinating Director for the Decade of Gas Secretariat, Ed Ubong, has achieved increased upstream investments of over $2 billion, through three Final Investment Decisions—Iseni, Ubeta, and HI which he said was achieved between 2023-2025.

This is as he added that it targets $30 billion investment by 2030.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he also said that the Decade of Gas Program has seen significant acceleration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration over the past two years having a dedicated Minister of Petroleum Resources ( Gas) – Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo.

He added that remarkable progress has been made by all stakeholders working together towards realizing Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a gas-powered economy by 2030.

He explained that notable achievements include:Increase in gas production. He explained that the country gas production has increased from 6.8 bcfd per day in 2023 to 7.5 bcfd in 2025 with domestic gas supply crossing the 2bcfd threshold for the first time in Nigeria history.

He added that over 1 bcfd of additional gas supply has been unlocked via final investment decisions and firm gas supply agreements with export gas volumes returning to 2021 levels.

Ubong stated that there is improved confidence in the gas to power sector by securing presidential approval for settlement of approximately N185bn (equivalent of over $500m) outstanding 12 year debts owed to gas producers providing gas supply in the Nigerian power sector.

He also said that global gas advocacy leadership has been strengthened, adding that Nigeria secured top-tier leadership positions within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

According to him, these included President of the GECF Ministerial Meeting (2026);Secretary-General of the GECF; Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority representation on the Executive Board.

He also said that there was 2025 Domestic Base Price Achievement. He explained that there was a reduction in the domestic gas base price for 2025 from $2.42/ mbtu to $2.13/ mbtu reflecting efforts to maintain affordability while supporting continued investment.

He stated that there was cooking gas (LPG) domestic growth, adding that there was the issuance of a ministerial directive mandating increased LPG production to deepen supply to Nigerian households and 2 pilot export redirection programs launched

Ubong said: “On our Cooking Gas (LPG) Grassroots Penetration Programme, we had a successful conclusion of the nationwide LPG grassroots outreach launch targeting women across all six geopolitical zones.

The foundation now completed to launch the 1 million homes per year clean cooking program between 2026-2030.

“On Midstream & Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF),Governing Council approval has been secured for the MDGIF to finance over 20 critical gas infrastructure projects that are essential to sector expansion.

This represents over N287 billion investment with over 50% already disbursed and projects at various phases of construction.

“Critical progress on key infrastructure delivered by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited including the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) line River crossing and mechanical welding completion.

ELPs pipeline availability has been over 90% this year supplying gas to industries with OB3 crossing now planned for completion in 2026.

“Over 50 gas utilization projects and their unlocks have now been identified in the midstream and downstream gas sectors that will create over 4 million jobs once completed in 2030.”