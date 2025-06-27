Decade Of Excellence: Multi-Talented Artiste, Oluchi Odii, Excites, Inspires Audience

says she was to be a singer, acting came later on

Hugely talented, versatile, creative, focused, inspirational, and characteristic artiste, Oluchi Odii, recently brought to the fore, why she is not just a star in her own right, but also one of the highly sought-after actresses on stage and screen.

The event, tagged ‘A Decade of Excellence: 10th Anniversary Concert’, and held recently at Kairos Hub, Briscoe Ford Centre, The Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, was a feast of performances as dozens of her teeming fans, her colleagues, and well wishers thronged the venue to celebrate with her, and also watch those inspiring and breathtaking performances she is known for. Her parents were also in attendance.

As expected, she was a marvel to watch as she took the audience down memory lane through series of performances, including ‘Jamb Question’ by Nigerian singer and songwriter Simi, which she performed as a contestant in ‘MTN Project Fame season 8’.

From ‘Colours of the Wind’, ‘Part of Your World’, to ‘Love Will Find A Way’/’A Whole New World (ft Genevieve Ogu-Odii), ‘Tell Him’ (ft Shimmer Goddess), ‘Fap Fap Fini’ (ft Sharon Adaeze), and ‘Family’/’Just Believe’ (ft Bridget Nkem), as well as ‘Magbagbemi’ (ft Ralph Okoro), and ‘Emi Ma Bimo’ (ft Deborah Ohiri), all of which drew ovation from the audience.

The Guest Artist/DJ – Ifeme CS; keyboard player, Nonso Emmanuel; percussionist, Emeka Anokwuru; Samuel Olawale Ayooluwa – Drums; Oyegoke Daniel – Bass Guitar; and Paul Olupelumi – Lead Guitar; as well as the back up singers – Uzoma Uzoegwu and Bridget Eniola Olufemi, all added pomp and grandeur of the colourful and inspiring event.

A former contestant in ‘MTN Project Fame Season 8’ and ‘Nigerian idol Season 5’, respectively, she seamlessly wears multiple hats – actress, singer, songwriter, and dancer and continues to leave an indelible mark on audiences at local, national and international levels.

Over the past 10 years, Odii has not only accomplished this feat but has also become a beacon of inspiration through her captivating performances, creativity and genuine humility.

Journey of passion and perseverance

From her debut, she captivated viewers with her innate talent and magnetic presence. Balancing the demanding worlds of music and acting, she quickly established herself as a multi-faceted artist.

Her early shows, including her performances as a contestant in ‘MTN Project Fame season 8’, and ‘Nigerian idol Season 5’, earned earned critical acclaim. But it was her unwavering dedication and willingness to push creative boundaries that also set her apart.

Live theatre enthusiasts, critics and others who have seen her performances on stage or screen have always been wowed by her versatility, featuring in several notable theatre productions, especially, musicals.

She was the lead vocalist at the viral airport (Murtala Mohammed Airport) rendition of ‘Emi ma Biko’ by the ‘Hear Word’ cast alongside Ajoke Sylvia, Taiwo Ajai Lycett, Elvina Ibru, Ufuoma McDermott, Zara Udofia Ejoh, Omonor, Debbie Ohiri, Rita Edward and Odenike Odetola.

Decade of memorable performances

Celebrating her 10th anniversary in the industry, Odii reflected on a decade filled with memorable highlights. From compelling roles that showcased her versatility as an actor to breathtaking musical performances that resonated with audiences. She has also starred in several stage plays across Nigeria and Germany, United States, Scotland, Ghana, and Liberia).

Among her notable performances include her emotionally charged portrayal a 12 year old girl, ‘Dodo’, in ‘Hearword’, which earned her acclaim, and ‘Love and Recession’, both produced and directed by Ifeoma Fafunwa; ‘Legends the Musical’; ‘Oluronmbi the Musical’; ‘Heartbeat the Musical’ (Arinola); ‘Ada the Country’, ‘Sisi Pelebe’, ‘Ini the Musical’, and a host of others. Her performance as Adaugo in the musical, ‘House of Naira’, staged at Terra Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos, still resonates.

One of the highlights her 10th year was her duet with fellow artists in special performances, which not only demonstrated her vocal versatility but also exemplified her commitment to fostering camaraderie within the industry. Her colleagues and fans alike lauded her ability to bring warmth and authenticity to every note and every production.

Speaking with New Teleghraph, she recalls that she actually was to be a singer, adding that “acting came in later on. I liked to act, but music for me, was my first love.

I wanted to be able to compose music and be a performer, before I was introduced into acting. And, of course, because music is also a form of art, so it just made more sense to do that as well.”

As she marks this significant milestone, Odii remains as passionate and driven as ever. Her ability to evolve and reinvent herself, coupled with her passion for creativity, humility and generosity, ensures that her influence will be felt for years to come. With glowing tributes pouring in from colleagues, critics, and fans, it’s clear that her legacy cannot be overemphasised.