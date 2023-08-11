Deby Oscar Calls Out Sister’s Abusive Ex-Husband Who’s About To Remarry For 3rd Time

Popular actress, Deby Oscar has raised an alarm over her sister’s abusive ex-husband who is about to get married for the third time to another lady.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page, to share the pre-wedding photo of the alleged abusive man and his soon-to-be wife and said she captioned the photo stating that hoped he won’t repeat similar treatment of her sister on his new bride.

Debby Oscar revealed that she had to speak over the pending marriage so as to forewarn the new lady about the sort of man he is.

She, however, called on the general public with the hope of this information getting through to the lady to warn her not to go through with the marriage.

She wrote: “I’m the woman that will speak ohh. I will talk!

“We let abusive men get away with it and someone else’s child will suffer it!

“Because if the first wife had summoned the courage to warn my sister and make her presence known she would NEVER have married him.

“Since the men are not doing it. It’s our duty to warn our fellow women. Let them make an informed choice.

“A lot of times (like my sister’s case) they fill your head with lies and by the time you find out the truth you feel stuck!

“Please as I said if you know her, let her be aware. Once can be a mistake. But twice??”

See her posts below: