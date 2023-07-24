New Telegraph

July 24, 2023
Debutant Scores First Hat-Trick Of WWC

World Cup debuts don’t come much better than this as Ary Borges who is playing her first-ever match at the Women’s World Cup (WWC) has netted the first hat-trick of this summer’s tournament.

According to the ongoing game, Brazil are currently outplaying Panama.

Borges becomes the fourth Brazilian woman to score a World Cup hat-trick and is the youngest of the four, as well as the first to do so on her tournament debut.

The Racing Louisville forward has been virtually ever-present for the Seleçao since her debut in 2020.

The 23-year-old entered Monday’s game with six goals in 27 international appearances but clearly packed her shooting boots for the tournament.

Her first came after 20 minutes with a brilliant back post header.

The second was on the stroke of halftime as she tapped in after having an initial header saved.

And a third put Brazil 4-0 up as they continued to impress.

What dreams are made of?

