Debunking The Myths: Lagos Champions Family Planning As Path To Healthier Families, Stronger Future

In a bustling health conference hall at Alausa, Ikeja, conversations that have too often been shrouded in silence took center stage. It was Lagos State’s commemoration of World Contraception Day 2025, themed: ‘Empowering Choices: Your Future, Your Control’.

The event, supported by the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), EngenderHealth, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) Nigeria, and other partners, was more than a formal gathering — it was a powerful statement against long-standing misconceptions about contraception and family planning in Nigeria.

Breaking the silence

For decades, myths surrounding contraceptive use—especially the claim that it promotes promiscuity—have hindered efforts to increase Nigeria’s contraceptive prevalence rate. These myths, largely perpetuated by cultural taboos and misinformation, have kept many women and men from making informed decisions about their reproductive health.

Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser on Health to the Lagos State Governor, set the tone for the conversation. “It is not enough for services to be available,” she said passionately. “People must be empowered with accurate information to make decisions that are right for them. Family planning is about responsibility, not promiscuity.”

Her message was clear: Contraceptive use empowers individuals and families to plan their futures—socially, economically, and health-wise. Yet, many communities still associate women who use contraception with immorality, a stigma that has slowed down Nigeria’s progress toward achieving its reproductive health goals.

“Investigations have revealed that men often drive this myth, telling their wives not to use contraceptives, thinking it encourages infidelity. But family planning is not about limiting love—it’s about protecting it,” stated Dr Ogunyemi.

The Lagos example

Lagos State, Nigeria’s most populous and urbanised state, has taken significant steps toward universal access to contraceptive services. With a modern contraceptive prevalence rate (mCPR) of 30.7 per cent, Lagos stands ahead of many states in the federation. But as Dr. Ogunyemi emphasised: “We still have more work to do.” The state’s fertility rate of 3.2 per cent remains higher than desired, driven by urban migration and high population pressure.

To tackle this, Lagos has expanded access to contraceptives through public health facilities, private providers, and innovative community outreach programmes. Among these is the self-injectable DMPA-SC (Depo-subcutaneous) initiative, which allows women to self-administer contraceptive injections safely and conveniently — especially in underserved communities.

Another, the Postpartum Family Planning Initiative, integrates family planning counseling into maternity care, helping new mothers make informed choices about spacing their children. These programmes have been bolstered by continuous training for health workers, consistent supply of contraceptive commodities, and the introduction of a dedicated family planning budget line—proof of Lagos’ commitment to reproductive health.

Tackling the myths

During the interactive session, questions from journalists and development partners reflected the ongoing challenge of misinformation. One participant raised concerns about the perception that unmarried women who use contraceptives are “promiscuous.” Dr. Ogunyemi addressed the issue directly.

“We must understand that contraceptive use is a matter of health and rights, not morality,” she explained. “When young people are sexually active, the risk of unwanted pregnancy and unsafe abortion is real.

Using contraception doesn’t make them immoral—it makes them informed and protected.” She went further to debunk myths that contraceptives cause infertility or cancer. “These are baseless fears,” she said. “The science is clear—modern family planning methods are safe, reversible, and effective.”

Indeed, studies show that family planning can reduce maternal deaths by up to 34 per cent and improve child survival rates by 20 per cent.

Men matter too In many Nigerian communities, decisions about family size and reproductive health are still dominated by men. The Lagos government and its partners are now turning that narrative around.

According to officials from the Society for Family Health (SFH), community initiatives such as Male Involvement Meetings are changing attitudes by engaging men in discussions about family planning. “We found that when men understand the benefits, they become advocates rather than obstacles,” said one SFH representative.

These meetings, held across the state’s Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), use community influencers and trained interpersonal communication agents to challenge myths and encourage joint decisionmaking in families. Lives transformed by family planning Beyond the data and policies, the human stories behind family planning are the most powerful. Take the story of Titi and Gboyega, a couple from Mushin.

After having three children in quick succession, financial strain and exhaustion pushed their marriage to the brink. “We were always arguing,” Titi recalled. “I loved my children, but I was overwhelmed. My body was tired.” Then, through a local health outreach, she learned about family planning and opted for a three-year implant. “It gave me peace of mind,” she said, smiling. “I could rest, work, and plan for my children’s education.

My husband also became more supportive after seeing the difference.” Another couple, Ngozi and Emeka, who live in Ikorodu, decided to try contraception after losing a child due to complications from a poorly spaced pregnancy.

“We realised that planning our family is part of loving our family,” Emeka shared. “Now, we both talk to other couples in our church about it.” These stories mirror the broader message that family planning is not a tool of restriction but of empowerment—a lifeline for women and men alike.

Why the myth hurts everyone

Experts warn that the myth linking contraceptive use to promiscuity does more than stigmatise women — it threatens public health. Without proper spacing between pregnancies, women face higher risks of maternal mortality and complications. Unintended pregnancies often lead to unsafe abortions, which remain a major cause of death among Nigerian women.

As Dr Olusegun Ogboye, Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, puts it: “Family planning allows you to choose when to have a baby so you can give that child the best care possible. It’s about the quality of life, not the quantity of children.” Indeed, studies show that family planning can reduce maternal deaths by up to 34 per cent and improve child survival rates by 20 per cent.

It also enables women to pursue education and careers, contributing to economic growth and gender equality. Building a culture of informed choice For Lagos, the next step is strengthening education and awareness. The state government plans to deepen community outreach, enhance data collection, and ensure steady supply of contraceptives. But as Dr Ogunyemi noted: “The real change starts with information.”

She called on the media, schools, religious leaders, and community heads to join hands in dismantling barriers. “We encourage open conversations in families, workplaces, and communities. We must replace fear with facts and stigma with support.” Her call echoed the essence of World Contraception Day — that every individual deserves the right to make informed reproductive choices free from judgment or misinformation.

The way forward

As the event drew to a close, there was a renewed sense of purpose among participants. Health officials, development partners, and journalists all agreed on one thing: the conversation about contraception must continue— and it must be honest. The Lagos State Government pledged to sustain free access to family planning services across all its facilities, while partners like EngenderHealth and DKT International promised to intensify community advocacy.