Debuchy: We welcome competition from fintechs

Gaetan Debuchy, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, in a chat with journalists, speaks on increased competition from fintechs as it impacts MfB operations and other topical issues. Tony Chukwunyem reports

What do you think is the impact of recapitalisation of microfinance banks (MFBs) on the sub-sector?

I think it is important to have a clean microfinance bank (MFB) industry. I think that is basic. It will be better for our image to have a clean MFB sub-sector and it is also important for the client. I think it is always important to think about the client. The client has to be sure that the microfinance bank in front of him has met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) requirements. So that is my point of view. To have a clean industry is good for the industry, but it is also good for the client. And the client will have a choice of many MFBs and this will not change because of the recapitalisation.

How is Advans La Fayette been helping to bridge the financial services gap for the unbanked, especially in the rural areas?

I can tell you that we have done a client satisfaction survey and today we know that 45 per cent of our new clients are new clients inside the banking industry. So it is significant for us to have 45 per cent of the clients that we can bank for the first time. And we will continue like this. What we want to do now is to continue to extend our services, to expand our network. But we also see what we can do for the rural areas where you have more of the unbanked population.

How are you handling competition from digital lenders?

Yes, the competition from fintech exists, but we like the competition. This has made us to improve in our processes; we try to give fast loans; we will launch digital loans. The fintechs push us to be efficient in terms of processes and offers. But actually we don’t serve the same clients. We are more focused on businesses, not consumer loans. So we are focused on entrepreneurs; on people who have a business. And for this kind of loan, we have to be on the field; we have to see the business if we want to give a good loan to the customer. So, I think we are not totally in a direct competition with the fintechs if you look at the field. But of course we like the fintechs because we learn a lot from them and they push us to do more in terms of digital products, digital processes. I can give you an example. We have a product that allows customers to automatically obtain a loan. It is a process that the customer appreciates a lot because we don’t do any new visit, we don’t review the collateral, so we loan you automatically.

What are you debt recovering strategies to make sure loans are repaid?

First of all, I want to give you data. Today, the cost of risk in Advans La Fayette is at around three percent. That means that the percentage of clients in default is just about three per cent, which is good. So we are very strong; we know what we do; we are experts in microfinance; so everything is fine in terms of cost of risk in Advans La Fayette. Of course we have a recovery team. Our recovery team is very efficient. Also, it is important for us to do our recovery properly, so we respect the consumer, we respect the client, but we have to get our funds.

How would you react to complaints about MFBs’ high lending rates compared to what is offered by the commercial banks?

Yes, MFBs’ interest rates are higher than commercial banks’ but we have to compare with what is comparable. We have a higher interest rate compared to the commercial banks but you have to look also at the cost of the collateral. In a commercial bank, the mortgage cost is very huge. We have no mortgage costs. So when you speak about the costs, you have to speak about the loan costs; all the costs for a loan. And if we are higher on the interest rate, we are better on the collateral because we are very flexible. The client has to look at it both ways. We take more risks. Because we are more flexible, so we take more risks. Also, if I am to borrow as a MFB, my cost of borrowing is higher compared to that of commercial banks. So our costs are fair in Advans La Fayette. Trust me, our costs are fair. We have no fees on current account fees, we are flexible and we are transparent with our finances- this is the most important. And what do MFBs do? They give loans to customers who have a business and this is also a risk, so we have to look at it when we do our pricing.

What are your projections in the next three to five years in the area of customer base and deposits?

It is a big question. Today we have over 85,000 clients, 27 branches, nine branches in Lagos, 10 branches in Oyo and two branches in Ogun state, three branches in Kwara state. We have also opened our first branch in Akure, Ondo state. Having received our national license in 2019, we will continue to open more branches. We have a huge network expansion strategy, so we will continue to open branches. I cannot give exact figures but what I can tell you is that we have a strong expansion plan, and we have to do that in a sustainable manner. We have also to be careful with regards to the cost of risk. So this is the challenge; that we have to grow and at the same time to continue to have strong Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Also it is a challenge because we will recruit a lot of new staff; we have to train the staff. So this is what we will in the next two years.

Advans La Fayette MFB made the news with the launch of education loans and micro-health insurance products. Can you shed light on why the bank launched these products?

The education loans are designed to provide working and investment capital for school owners and to assist parents to pay their children’s school fees with ease. We recognized that lack of finance is one of the biggest banes of education. Emboldened by the fact that investment in quality education yields the best dividend, we created these products to offer solutions to the challenge.

For the micro health insurance product, it is designed to ensure existing and prospective clients have access to high-quality and affordable health care services. There are millions of Nigerians yet to tap into the immense benefits of health insurance. This plan opens a viable avenue for some of these people to come under the health insurance coverage, enabling them to sign up for one of the many health management organisations accommodated in the scheme.

You were appointed Managing Director/CEO of Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank in August 2019. Is Nigeria the first African country you have been posted to?

No, I was in Senegal; I spent seven years in Senegal. But I come from the commercial bank industry. Before Senegal, I was in Farnce. So Nigeria is my second country in Africa and first English language country.

How has your experience in Nigeria been like so far?

It is an amazing experience, I really like my work here; I really like to work with Nigerians. The Nigerian staff is very good to work with and I have also learnt a lot from my staff. The country has some issues, like all other countries, but we are here to be committed and to find some solution to help our customers.