Debts: Our doors open to obligors for discussions –AMCON

The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has again called on debtors, whose investments are currently under its control, to come forward and discuss the way forward to resolving the issues. Speaking during an interaction with journalists yesterday in Lagos, the Managing Director of AMCON, Ahmed Lawan Kuru stated that the Corporation was set up in the interest of the nation’s economy.

Kuru, who lamented the difficulties encountered by the corporation in recovering the loans, said AMCON was not out to kill businesses, stressing that the Corporation protected banks from collapsing. He explained that regardless of the campaign of calumny against AMCON and its recovery activities, the Corporation under his watch remained a resolution agency that has supported businesses and would continue to support businesses because it is in the overall interest of the Nigerian economy. According to him, “AMCON is a resolution agency of the government, and we look forward to any obligor or debtor that wants to come discuss with us with repayment plans. Our doors are always open to resolve debts because that is our primary function. “Aside from our recovery mandate, AMCON does not have a secret agenda.

Transparency for us is very key. But, we also know that misinformation is part of the game, which is what some of our obligors specialise in but we want the media to know that we are very ready to provide accurate information. We deal with people who have interests and have issues with the organization. It is nothing personal. “The job we do at AMCON is not easy and I must commend my colleagues in AMCON – the staff because of their commitment against all odds. It is a difficult assignment, I must say. We deal with people that are in distress, and people that are desperately not ready to engage. When some of them (the obligors) heard the news of the proposed AMCON sunset, they stopped picking our calls. “So, in their mind, they believe AMCON would soon close shop, which would mean that the government would write-off the debt. I want to state here today that the process of winding AMCON down will be a process, and nobody, no government would allow any debtor walk away.

It is not possible.” In continuation, the AMCON boss, who spoke passionately, added: “AMCON is conscious of the fact that it is dealing with obligors who are doing legitimate business but have taken loans they could not services that resulted in bad debts that the banks could not recover, which AMCON eventually bought over, and was mandated by the government, backed by the AMCON Act as amended, to recover. “As such, AMCON tries as much as possible not to put the issues involving obligors on the pages of newspapers. But the obligor at every opportunity tries to send half-truths to the public to make AMCON look bad. “The fact is that AMCON’s journey started because the business they bought their debts had been in intensive care and needed to be revived. They also took loans that have accumulated interest that has to be recovered to stabilize the businesses. “Some of the obligors have remained recalcitrant and do not want to pay the debt they owe even when some of them seem to be doing very well.

Some have refused to discuss with AMCON on viable repayment plans believing that they can stall the pressure to pay by instituting court cases that delay recoveries. Consequently, AMCON has more than 3000 cases in different courts,” Kuru explained. Speaking on Arik and other airlines, he reemphasized that the Corporation’s doors were open to discuss the debts. He, however, insisted that the owners must present to AMCON a resolution strategy that makes sense to AMCON, CBN and the Ministry Of Finance According to him, “the challenge of Sir Arumemi Johnson’s Arik Air Limited (in Receivership) under the auspices of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) may seem difficult, but the situation is not irredeemable. “There is always a way out of every resolution situation, however, there must be a situation of give and take, which is what we (AMCON) have been trying to achieve. We are ready to sit down with the owner or owners of Arik if they are ready to agree on what makes sense to us, to them, and the federal government.

“When we engage and arrive at that agreement, we will as AMCON go back to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as the Ministry of Finance (MOF), and share such resolution strategy with them. “If you recall, in the past, we resolved issues that are more difficult and more complicated than the Arik issue in the banks, oil and gas, manufacturing sector, real estate and investment, automobile, telecommunications, just to mention a few. But for any resolution to take place, the two parties or the parties involved must have understanding. We are convinced that there is always a way out.” He also extended same olive branch to Aero just as he spoke briefly on the frustration encountered with the proposed NG Eagle. The interaction provided an opportunity for AMCON to brief the media on its recovery activities, though the session heavily tilted toward aviation because of recent misleading claims by the owners of Arik led by Sir Arumemi Johnson, which the media sort clarifications. The Corporation said: “Lately, especially since the coming of a new government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, there has been heightened campaign by some recalcitrant AMCON debtors especially from its aviation portfolio that seek to evoke the emotion of the public to perceive AMCON and its recovery activities from negative optical prism not minding the huge problem their debt to the Federal Government has caused the country.

“However, those pushing the negative campaign are oblivious of the fact that Arik at the time had about 50 per cent passenger load before AMCON took over in 2017 under a receivership arrangement. The AMCON MD put the carrier’s indebtedness to AMCON alone at N240 billion, stressing that the claim that the airline had 17 aircraft at the time the carrier was taken over was a big lie. He said: “When we got into Arik, there were about seven aircraft on the ground. It doesn’t mean the aircraft was ok but it was on the ground which means if you fix one or two things, they will fly. Based on the record we had, Arik was supposed to have more than 30 aircraft. Some of them had been vandalised, and cannibalized. What they did was to take one engine and put in another aircraft, take the landing gear and fix to another. “If you go to Arik hangar, you will see many aircraft parked. They look so innocent as if they can fly. Many of them have no engines, landing gears, and some other things. They have been cannibalised and even become a challenge. Some of the aircraft belong to some lenders. Even to the lenders, it became a challenge. Most of the aircraft belongs to some lenders such as AFRI-EXIM, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and one other Bank from Canada. Some of them when they tried to seize the aircraft, they realised that the engine belonged to a company and another part to another company.” Kuru applauded the founder of Arik Air, Sir Johnson ArumemiIkhide for his good idea in setting up the carrier and wanted to make it have an international outlook but admitted that he got it all wrong. The guy who set up Arik had a good idea and wanted to have an international airline but got it all wrong with his choice of aircraft, some costing as high as $150 million, and overpaid for so many others. “We believe that if there is money and good intentions, you can fix some of the aircraft. What you need to fix some of the aircraft are a lot and many of the aircraft belong to certain entities and not to Arik. These entities wanted to come and remove the aircraft from the fleet when AMCON took over.” “The government of the day, which was interested in saving the airline because of its strategic role in Nigeria’s aviation sector, felt strongly that the airline must be saved from imminent collapse and national embarrassment.”