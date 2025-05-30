Debts : OPS Warns On Consequences Of Seeking More Loans

Share

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks two years in office, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have strongly warned against seeking more loans.

They also came hard on him over continued inflation, high cost of debt servicing, planned subsidy removal on electricity, port tariff hike, high lending rate and other disturbing policies.

They said the unfriendly investment decisions would plunge the country’s economy further into dire consequences, and drift the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in short and long term.

However, the private sector group, comprising of business membership organizations, namely: Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN);

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), and Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), commended the Tinubu administration’s bold step on the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the exchange rate, saying the two policies have boosted the country’s foreign reserves in all ramifications.

Speaking in separate interviews with New Telegraph, the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir; the Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf; Former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase; former board member of MAN, renowned supply chain expert and board member of African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Dr. Madu Obiora, all said that the last two-year of the administration in office had been challenging for the country’s economy in all fronts.

They, however, agreed that the resilience to push beyond the borders in righting the wrongs should be applauded in all ramifications. Ajayi-Kadir commended President Tinubu for the passage of the contentious landmark tax bills by the National Assembly to reposition tax administration in Nigeria.

He also eulogised Mr. President for the over $10 billion debt cleared, including that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Dr. Almona explained that members of the private sector group were concerned about the inflation and lending rates, saying that there was need to present a forward-looking and pragmatic position on the future of interest rates in Nigeria.

Speaking on the inflation rate, she noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) needed to adopt a cautious stance while also providing a clear signal of possible future easing, subject to sustained economic improvements.

On taking fresh loans, Dr. Obiora said the administration’s constant seeking of foreign loans was not good as it is not the best option to turn around the economy.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has again formally requested for the approval of the National Assembly for a fresh $21.5 billion, as well as a $2 billion foreign currency-denominated bond that may push Nigeria’s debt to N182 trillion.

He said: “Despite fuel subsidy removal, Nigeria’s debt profile has surged dramatically approaching and even surpassing half of what former President Muhammadu Buhari borrowed across his eight-year tenure.

“This comes despite the highly publicized removal of fuel subsidy, which was positioned as a major costsaving reform.”

According to a snapshot of the numbers by the Debt Management Office (DMO), under Buhari (2015–2023): Nigeria’s total public debt rose from N12.06 trillion in Q1 2015 to N49.85 trillion by Q1 2023 an addition of about N37.79 trillion over eight years.

Under Tinubu (May 2023– December 2024): The debt spiked from N78.1 trillion in June 2023 to N133.3 trillion by December 2024 an increase of N55.2 trillion in just over 18 months. This staggering figure means Tinubu has borrowed more in less than two years than what Buhari did in eight.

