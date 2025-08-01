Debt-Trap: Jonathan’s Ex-Aide Fingers ‘Devt Partners’ Over Uncontrolled External Borrowing

Precious Garba, ex-Chief Economic Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has said the “socalled development partners have been successful in building a Nigerian support base for uncontrolled external borrowing, leading to a long-term debt trap”.

The professor warned political appointees “to treat financial advice from those in service with a lot of caution and avoid advice to overestimate expenses on the expectation that the National Assembly will cut them”.

Speaking at her valedictory lecture to mark her voluntary retirement from the University of Ibadan, Garba reflected on her experience working with Jonathan.

She said: “Coordination and integration of Nigerian public sectors around a clear vision, pivoted on efficient and effective utilisation of Nigeria’s resources and people, is critical to development, peace and the wellbeing of Nigerians and Nigeria”.

Garba lamented that while her office presented evidence and reached out to the Debt Management Office to alert them to the dangers of their debt-increasing operations, “it is sad that despite our efforts, borrowing lobby was very strong and the fiscal responsibility commission (FRC) is not sufficiently empowered to implement the fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), and the oversight by the National Assembly is ineffective”.