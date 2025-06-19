Debt: TCN Laments N457bn Owed By NESI For Services Rendered

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it is being owed N457 billion as of March for services rendered within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The Managing Director of TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, made this known yesterday at the opening of a capacity-building workshop for journalists in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Abdulaziz was represented by Mr Oluwagbenga Ajiboye, Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider, TCN. The workshop, with the theme, “Understanding the Critical Role of TCN in Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),” was organised to deepen the knowledge of the journalists covering the power sector.

According to Abdulaziz, the outstanding debt includes N217 billion in legacy debt and N240 billion for recent services rendered.

He noted that in spite of the financial constraints, the company had made significant strides in improving its operational capacity, with its wheeling capacity now increased to 8,701 megawatts.

However, Abdulaziz pointed out that the sector continued to face critical challenges such as vandalism and funding shortfalls, which undermined efforts to optimise performance, in spite of substantial investments in transmission infrastructure.

