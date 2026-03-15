Debt Squeeze: Rising Loan Repayments Diminish Nigeria’s Reform Gains

PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that despite the subsidy removal windfall, debt servicing swallows revenue, shrinks fiscal space and squeezes capital spending.

Fuel subsidy removal and FX reform

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stood before Nigerians on May 29, 2023 and declared that the country’s long-standing petrol subsidy was “gone,” the statement was more than a policy announcement.

It was a fiscal turning point.

For decades, the subsidy regime had drained Nigeria’s public finances, swallowing trillions of Naira every year while leaving the government increasingly dependent on borrowing to keep its books balanced. Removing it, the administration argued, would free up scarce resources, restore fiscal discipline and create room for investment in infrastructure, healthcare, education and social protection.

The subsidy removal was soon followed by another sweeping reform; the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, which effectively allowed the Naira to float more freely after years of multiple exchange rates that economists said distorted the economy and discouraged investment.

Together, the two policies formed the cornerstone of the administration’s economic reset, a painful but necessary correction intended to stabilise macroeconomic fundamentals and place Africa’s largest economy on a more sustainable fiscal path. Nearly three years later, however, Nigeria’s public finances reveal a far more complex reality.

While the reforms have indeed generated new revenues and removed a costly subsidy regime, much of the fiscal gains are being swallowed by another formidable burden debt servicing. The result is a striking fiscal paradox. Government revenues have improved significantly since the reforms began, yet the country’s rising debt obligations are absorbing an ever-larger share of those earnings.

For economists and policy analysts, the question now emerging is stark; has Nigeria truly escaped the fiscal trap created by subsidies, or merely replaced one financial burden with another?

Reform windfall, but expectations remain high

Government officials insist that the subsidy removal has significantly improved Nigeria’s fiscal outlook. Before the reform, fuel subsidy had become one of the largest drains on public finances, with billions of Dollars spent annually to keep petrol prices artificially low. According to estimates from the presidency, eliminating the subsidy saves the country roughly $7.5 billion every year that would otherwise have been used to finance fuel imports.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, had suggested that cumulative savings from the policy could reach N20trillion between 2023 and 2026, depending on exchange-rate movements and global oil market conditions. Earlier fiscal data indicated that the government saved about N1.83 trillion within the first two months of subsidy removal in 2023 alone.

International financial institutions also projected significant long-term gains. Analysts estimated that Nigeria could realise more than N11 trillion in savings between 2023 and 2025, if the subsidy remained permanently removed. In theory, these savings should have created the fiscal space needed to boost development spending.

Government revenues have indeed risen since the reforms began. Fiscal authorities say stronger tax administration, improved revenue collection and the elimination of fuel and foreign-exchange subsidies have contributed to improved fiscal performance. Yet, the expected fiscal breathing room has not fully materialised.

Instead, much of the financial relief generated by the reforms is being offset by another powerful force, the rising cost of servicing Nigeria’s growing debt.

Debt service swallowing government revenue

A recent media brief from the Federal Ministry of Finance revealed the scale of the challenge confronting Nigeria’s fiscal managers. Between 2024 and 2025, Nigeria spent N27.2 trillion servicing its debts. That figure exceeded the country’s total capital expenditure during the same period. In 2024 alone, debt servicing reached N12.63 trillion, far above the N8.56 trillion originally budgeted for the year.

By 2025, the cost had climbed even higher to N14.57 trillion, again surpassing budget projections. Combined, the two years saw debt service payments exceed fiscal plans by approximately N5.52 trillion. But the most troubling indicator is how much of Nigeria’s revenue now goes directly to creditors.

Federal revenue rose significantly from N12.48 trillion in 2023 to N20.98 trillion in 2024, reflecting stronger tax collections and improvements in non-oil revenue. However, with debt servicing reaching N12.63 trillion in the same year, nearly 60 per cent of government revenue was consumed by loan repayments. By November 2025, the pressure had intensified further.

Government revenue stood at roughly N22 trillion, while debt servicing had already climbed to N14.57 trillion, meaning almost two-thirds of government earnings were devoted to servicing debt obligations. For many analysts, this ratio highlights a persistent structural weakness in Nigeria’s fiscal framework.

Capital spending squeezed

Despite the mounting debt burden, the government maintains that infrastructural development remained a priority. Capital expenditure reached N11.59 trillion in 2024, while N11.7 trillion had already been spent on capital projects by November 2025. But a comparison between development spending and debt obligations tells a revealing story.

Debt servicing exceeded capital expenditure by N1.04 trillion in 2024 and N2.87 trillion in 2025. Over the two-year period, Nigeria spent N3.91 trillion more on debt repayments than on development projects. For development economists, this imbalance is troubling.

“When a country spends more on debt servicing than on infrastructure and social investment, it limits the pace of economic transformation,” said Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise.

According to him, Nigeria’s rising debt obligations are narrowing the fiscal space needed to stimulate growth. “When such a large proportion of revenue goes to debt service, the government has limited resources left for projects that boost productivity, create jobs and expand economic capacity,” he said.

Currency depreciation driving debt costs

Officials at the Federal Ministry of Finance say the rising debt servicing burden is not primarily the result of aggressive new borrowing. Instead, they point to macroeconomic developments following the 2023 reforms. One of the most significant factors is the sharp depreciation of the Naira after the foreign-exchange market was liberalised.

Because a substantial portion of Nigeria’s public debt is denominated in foreign currencies, a weaker Naira automatically increases the local currency cost of servicing those obligations. In simple terms, even if the Dollar value of Nigeria’s debt remains unchanged, the Naira equivalent rises when the currency loses value. The finance ministry describes this as a “valuation effect.”

“External debt is denominated in foreign currency,” the ministry explained in its fiscal brief. “When the Naira depreciates, the Naira cost of servicing the same Dollar debt increases automatically.”

Rising domestic interest rates have also compounded the challenge. In its effort to combat inflation and stabilise the currency, the Central Bank of Nigeria has raised benchmark interest rates repeatedly in recent years. While tighter monetary policy has helped restore macroeconomic stability, it has also increased the government’s borrowing costs.

Economists warn of shrinking fiscal space

Development economists say Nigeria’s debt service-to-revenue ratio remains one of the highest among emerging economies. Ikenna Ofoegbu, Programme Manager for the Sustainable Nigeria Programme at Heinrich Böll Stiftung, said the country still faces significant fiscal constraints.

“Our debt servicing is between 60 and 70 per cent of revenue,” he said. “It has come down from earlier levels of nearly 90 per cent but it still means a very large portion of government’s income goes into servicing debt.”

According to him, the long-term cost of this situation is the opportunity lost in development spending. “Every Naira used to service debt is a Naira that cannot be invested in schools, hospitals or economic infrastructure.” Social policy analysts also warn that the fiscal squeeze could have real consequences for Nigerians.

Folahan Johnson, Executive Director of the Centre for Inclusive Social Development, said rising debt obligations may slow progress in addressing Nigeria’s social challenges. “The true cost of debt is not just numbers on a balance sheet,” he said. “It is the out-of-school child, the woman who cannot access maternal healthcare, and communities that lack basic infrastructure.”

Borrowing pressures persist

Another concern for economists is Nigeria’s continued reliance on borrowing to finance budget deficits. The 2026 federal budget projects about N15 trillion for debt servicing one of the largest expenditure items in the spending plan. At the same time, the government plans to borrow trillions more to finance the fiscal deficit.

Financial analysts warn that this trend could push Nigeria’s total public debt even higher in the coming years. Research analysts at Meristem Securities say domestic borrowing and external financing commitments linked to the N23.85 trillion deficit in the 2026 budget could significantly expand the country’s debt stock.

For investors, however, the core issue is not necessarily the absolute size of Nigeria’s debt. Rather, it is the country’s relatively low revenue base. Compared with many emerging economies, Nigeria generates significantly less tax revenue as a share of its gross domestic product. That means even moderate levels of borrowing can become difficult to sustain.

Oil revenue disappointments

Compounding Nigeria’s fiscal pressure are persistent shortfalls in oil revenue. Oil exports remain the country’s largest source of foreign exchange and a major contributor to government income. Yet, production challenges including oil theft, pipeline vandalism and underinvestment have repeatedly caused Nigeria to miss its revenue projections.

In 2025, the government projected N37.4 trillion in oil and gas federation revenue. Actual inflows, however, were estimated at only N7 trillion, representing roughly 19 per cent performance.

According to the finance ministry, if those projections had been achieved, the Federal Government could have earned roughly N15 trillion more. Such a windfall would have significantly eased fiscal pressures and reduced the need for additional borrowing.