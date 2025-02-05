Debt Pressure Pushes External Reserves Down By $1.19bn9

Share

Nigeria’s external reserves have experienced a sharp decline, plummeting by approximately $1.19 billion within just 25 days, signaling mounting fiscal pressures amid persistent debt servicing obligations and foreign exchange interventions.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveal that the gross external reserves peaked at $40.920 billion on January 6, 2025, following a year-end close of $40.877 billion in 2024.

However, reserves began to taper swiftly, dropping from $40.560 billion on January 13 to $39.723 billion by January 31.

As of early February, the CBN has yet to release updated figures, heightening concerns over the pace of depletion.

Nigeria’s recent $2.20 billion Eurobond issuance marked a return to the international debt market after a two-year hiatus, attracting an order book exceeding $9 billion.

Despite strong investor appetite, debt servicing remains a formidable challenge, with annual obligations—including Eurobond maturities and coupon payments—projected to average $2.24 billion over the next decade.

CardinalStone analysts warn that these persistent debt obligations will continue to exert pressure on the country’s reserves.

Nonetheless, Nigeria’s external debt ratios remain within the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) prescribed thresholds, offering a buffer against immediate fiscal distress.

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company, led by Bismarck Rewane, project a further 11.47 per cent decline in Nigeria’s external reserves, fore – casting levels of $36.21 billion by the end of 2025 and a modest rebound to $37.65 billion in 2026.

The financial experts project an average Dollar/Naira exchange rate of N1,586 in 2025, slightly improving to N1,575 in 2026, compared to an average of N1,615 in 2024.

Surprisingly, the naira has shown resilience, appreciating to an eight-month high of ₦1,474.78/$ at the official foreign exchange market, driven by tempered dollar demand and the impact of fiscal and monetary tightening.

In the parallel market, the naira strengthened to N1,595/$, bolstered by the CBN’s extension of temporary foreign exchange access to Bureau De Change operators until May 30, 2025.

As Nigeria navigates a complex economic landscape, the interplay between external reserves, debt obligations, and currency stability will remain pivotal in shaping the nation’s fiscal trajectory in the coming years.

