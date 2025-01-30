Debt: LCCI Cautions Over N15.81trn Debt Servicing Budget

Share

With Nigeria’s debt servicing projected to hit N15.81 trillion in 2025 and Debt Management Office (DMO) putting total debt service cost for Q3’24 at N3.57 trillion, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has ruled out any form of debt relief for Nigeria from international creditors.

The chamber said the Federal Government must highlight the need to prioritise high-impact, self-sustaining projects expected to bring return of investment to the economy.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, who made this known to New Telegraph in an interview in Lagos, said that government must address the projected ₦15.81 trillion debt servicing burden in the country by ensuring that borrowing for infrastructural projects are yielding fruits and not affecting the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to her, exploring alternative funding mechanisms, such as public-private partnerships, will help the government maintain essential services while ensuring economic growth remains on.

Almona said: “Referring to when we had debt relief in the last administrations in the country. Reducing the debt profile of the country is not to be rule out as debt relief by itself.

It should be seen to what are we trying to achieve with the borrowings for these infrastructural projects. “Are we trying to achieve something greater to improved the economy? Or is it that simply you want to reduce debt profile?

But what happened in the previous administrations was because our debt as at that time was very high and what we are doing at this moment now, is what we believe it’s more strategic, and more targeted at infrastructural projects.

So I believe there is much difference between what happened before and now in terms of debts.”

Speaking on the country’s debt profile, the LCCI DG stated: “Regarding our debt profile, I think it’s also important to know that it’s not yet how high our debt profile is, but what we are using the monies for.

If it is projects that would catalyse production then we are sure that at the end of the day there is no crisis for the economy from those debts.

“But also important is the type of debts that we are getting because our debt value is comparatively very high and it is the debt we are servicing that should be our concern.”

Almona explained: “Therefore, from the LCCI perspective, government needs to pay attention to the types of debts we are getting, the terms of the debt, how long and engagements with the debt providers.

“So the types of debts we are getting will determine how much we are paying to service the debts and that is what government needs to pay attention to very quickly to ensure that our debt servicing is lower than what we have today.”

“You would recalled that Nigeria’s total debt service costs, including external and domestic obligations, rose in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the combined impact of increased external debt service payments and currency depreciation.

“The total debt service cost for Q3’24 reached an estimated N3.57 trillion, marking a quarteron-quarter increase of N60 billion or 1.71 per cent from N3.51 trillion recorded in Q2.”

Data from the Debt Management Office showed that external debt service payments in Q3 amounted to $1.34 billion, which translated to N2.14 trillion when converted at the September exchange rate of N1,601.03/$.

In comparison, the Q2 external debt service of $1.12 billion was valued at N1.65 trillion, based on the June exchange rate of N1,470.19/$.

This reflects a 29.70 per cent increase in naira terms, primarily driven by the naira’s depreciation and a higher dollar obligation. The exchange rate used for the external debt was provided by the DMO in its reports.

In dollar terms, Nigeria spent $1.34 billion on external debt service between July and September 2024, a 19.44 per cent increase from the $1.12 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

The rise in payments was primarily attributed to higher obligations to multilateral and bilateral creditors, alongside significant interest payments on commercial loans.

Data from the DMO revealed that multilateral debt service payments remained the largest component, totalling $712.66 million in Q3, up by 6.04 per cent from $672.01 million in Q2.

This accounted for 53.26 per cent of total external debt service payments, driven by increases in both principal repayments and interest charges.

Notably, payments to the International Monetary Fund rose slightly to $406.98 million from $404.24 million in the previous quarter.

Bilateral debt service payments experienced a significant Q-o-Q rise of 325.52 per cent, increasing to $186.92 million from $43.92 million in Q2. This sharp increase was largely driven by payments to China’s Exim Bank, which rose to $182.04 million in Q3 from zero in Q2.

