Debt Financing: We’ve Met Our Revenue Target, No More Borrowing – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says his administration has achieved its revenue mobilisation target, hence it will no longer rely on borrowing to finance government operations.

He said this when he received now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) founders who paid a solidarity visit to him at the Presidential Villa. The group pledged its support for Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027.

The President said prudent management, rather than debt, now guides his government’s economic direction. He said: “We have met our revenue target. Nigeria is not borrowing again. Nobody is trading pieces of paper for the exchange rate anymore.

“The naira is stabilising. What we need now is to build the infrastructure for export and import, to create jobs and opportunities for our people. That is my guarantee.”

On food security, the President announced that his government would roll out a nationwide mechanisation programme, with farm centres established across all regions to boost productivity, ensure food sovereignty and lift millions out of poverty

“Our path to food security is clear. Every region will have a mechanised farm centre. We are committed to removing poverty from our land, and that is the work we have already started,” he said.

Tinubu urged his supporters not to be distracted by political noise ahead of 2027, emphasising that his focus remains on reforms that will guarantee prosperity for all Nigerians. “Don’t let anybody threaten you with uncertainty. We know the direction we are going, and we are certain of success.

“The legacy you will inherit from me is total commitment to justice, transparency and progress. At the end of this journey, it will be a house of joy and prosperity for all.”

The group promised to mobilise votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election. The delegation led by former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura assured Tinubu of the CPC bloc in the APC.