Debris Falls In Iranian Tv Studio During Live Broadcast As Israel Strikes State Media

Israel says it has attacked Iranian state media buildings in Tehran. The air strikes were captured on live TV, with debris falling in the studio and a presenter heading off camera.

The Israeli military earlier warned people in parts of Tehran’s District 3 to leave as it was targeting “military infrastructure” in the area.

Iranian state TV said a “number” of its staff were killed in the strikes. Earlier, Israel said it had “full aerial operational control” over Tehran, four days after launching strikes on the country, reports the BBC.

Elsewhere, Iran accuses Israel of hitting a hospital in the west of the country, and Iran’s health ministry says at least 224 people have been killed by Israeli strikes since Friday.

Overnight, Iranian missiles again penetrated Israel’s Iron Dome defence system overnight – the number killed in Israel since Friday has risen to 24.

