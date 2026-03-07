Deborah Olorundare is the Director, Conference and Events, Abuja Continental Hotel. Ahead of this year’s International Women Day (IWA) 2026, celebration, holding on March 8, 2026, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the essence of the celebration, Abuja Continental Hotel’s commitment to empowering its women employees, creating gender equity, looking after its female guests, activities outlined to celebrate women and the girl-child on the day and related issues

Background

Deborah Olorundare, Director, Conference and Events, Abuja Continental Hotel, holds an MBA from Adekunle Ajasin University and a Higher National Diploma from Yaba College of Technology in Hospitality Management. Olorundare is a member of SKAL International, among others. A female hospitality professional of note, she is a highly motivated executive, with focus on event management, and also, an advocate for women inclusiveness in management and leadership.

With a career spanning over two decades, through her position, she is working together with the hotel management, to position the hotel as the number one MICE destination in Abuja. As Director of Conference and Events, she is passionate about creating platforms that amplify diverse voices, particularly women in leadership. Her work emphasises the power of events as catalysts for change—bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, and communities to drive meaningful conversations. She has also worked with other global brands such as InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG), Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) and Le Meridien.

She holds a strong view on empowering of women and the girl-child. Reflecting on the theme of International Women’s Day 2026 celebration; ‘Give to Gain’, she noted; ‘‘It is a reminder that true progress comes when we invest in one another. By sharing knowledge, opportunities, and support, we create a ripple effect that uplifts communities and accelerates equality. ‘‘When women give, the world gains— stronger leadership, brighter innovation, and a more inclusive future. Today, we celebrate not only women’s achievements but also the power of generosity to transform lives.’’

What does International Women’s Day mean to you, and how do you think it should be celebrated in the workplace? International Women’s Day is a powerful global platform to recognise the achievements, resilience and limitless potential of women everywhere. To me, it is a call to action rooted in the 2026 theme; Give To Gain; when we give respect, opportunity, mentorship and visibility, we all gain a more equitable and prosperous society. In the workplace, the most meaningful celebration goes beyond one day.

It means embedding equity into daily operations: equal access to leadership pipelines, pay parity, and platforms where women’s voices shape decisions. At Abuja Continental Hotel, we honour IWD by turning giving into tangible progress — through mentorship circles, skill-building workshops, and visible recognition of women’s contributions year-round.

How does the hotel’s celebration of IWD impact your work experience and motivation? The hotel’s commitment to IWD deeply energises me. Knowing that leadership actively champions gender equality makes me feel genuinely valued and supported.

Every year, our IWD initiatives remind me that my ideas, leadership style and vision matter. This sense of belonging translates directly into higher motivation, creativity and loyalty. And so, in 2026, when an organisation invests in “Give To Gain,” it creates a ripple effect — women thrive, teams perform better, and the entire business benefits.

What activities are planned to mark IWD 2026 by the hotel, and what are you most looking forward to?

Abuja Continental Hotel will host a full-day of impactful activities on March 8, 2026 under the theme; Give To Gain. Highlights include: A high-level panel discussion on women’s leadership in hospitality with industry trailblazers; A mentorship speed-networking session pairing emerging female talent with senior leaders; and an exclusive women’s leadership luncheon and awards ceremony recognising outstanding female colleagues. I am most looking forward to the mentorship session.

Watching seasoned professionals give their time, knowledge and networks to the next generation is exactly what the theme is about — and it always leaves me inspired.

Do you feel that women are valued and empowered in the hospitality industry, particularly at Abuja Continental Hotel?

Yes, I do. Abuja Continental Hotel is leading by example. Women hold key leadership positions across departments, including mine as Director of Conference and Events.

The organisation has deliberately created an environment where female talent is not only welcomed but actively developed and promoted. This is not to kenism; it is strategic and cultural. We see the results in our exceptional guest experiences and strong team performance.

Can you share examples of initiatives or policies that hotel has implemented to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment?

We have implemented several for- ward-thinking policies: A structured mentorship and sponsorship programme for high potential women; Flexible working arrangements and enhanced maternity/paternity support; Mental Health and Awareness trainings; and A zero-tolerance policy on harassment with clear, swift reporting mechanisms

What challenges do women face in advancing to leadership positions in the hospitality industry, and how is Abuja Continental Hotel addressing these challenges within its own space?

Common challenges include work-life balance pressures due to irregular hours, unconscious bias in promotion decisions, and limited access to high-visibility projects.

At Abuja Continental Hotel, we address these through targeted interventions: transparent succession planning, flexible leadership pathways, and deliberate assignment of high-profile events to emerging female leaders.

By continuing to offer fair and stretch opportunities for women in workplace, we are systematically removing barriers and building a stronger pipeline of women ready for executive roles.

How do you think women can support each other in the workplace?

Women thrive when we lift as we climb. The simplest yet most powerful act is consistent advocacy — amplifying each other’s achievements, sharing opportunities, and offering honest mentorship.

What are some of the initiatives you would like to see implemented at Abuja Continental Hotel?

I would love to see a formal ‘Women in Hospitality Circle’ at the hotel: quarterly forums for peer support, cross-departmental knowledge exchange, and collective goal-setting. Building on the Give To Gain theme for 2026, this would create a sustainable support ecosystem that benefits every woman in our team.

Have you experienced or witnessed any form of intimidation and harassment at workplace? If so, how was it addressed, and what measures can be taken to prevent it? I am proud to say that I have neither experienced nor witnessed such behaviour during my tenure at Abuja Continental Hotel. This is a direct result of our robust zero-tolerance policy, regular training, and a culture where respect is non-negotiable.

To prevent any occurrence, we must maintain continuous education, anonymous re- porting channels, swift and transparent investigations, and visible leadership accountability. A safe workplace is the foundation of true empowerment.

What are some of the most significant achievements or contributions you’ve made to Abuja Continental Hotel, and how have they been recognised?

I am most proud of elevating our Conference and Events division into one of the premier venues in West Africa. Under my leader- ship, we have successfully hosted landmark international summits, MICE events and high-profile corporate gatherings that have significantly boosted the hotel’s reputation and revenue.

My team and I also pioneered sustainable event practices and inclusive programming that have won industry recognition. These contributions have been acknowledged through internal leadership awards, public commendations from senior management, and the privilege of representing the hotel at global hospitality forums; recognition that fuels my passion to keep delivering excellence.

What message would you like to convey to the management of the hotel and your col- leagues on this IWD 2026 celebration? To our visionary management: thank you for walking the talk on gender equality and for creating an environment where women can truly thrive. Your belief in transforming lives and setting a benchmark for the industry.

To my incredible colleagues — both women and men: let us continue to support, celebrate and champion one another. When we give respect, opportunity and encourage- ment freely, we gain a stronger, more successful hotel and a brighter future for all.

What are your hopes and aspirations for women’s empowerment and gender equality in the hospitality industry?

My aspiration is to see women occupy at least 50% of executive leadership positions across African hospitality within the next decade.

How can Abuja Continental Hotel play a role in achieving these goals?

Abuja Continental Hotel can — and is al- ready — playing a pivotal role by becoming a model employer: implementing progressive policies, sharing best practices with industry peers, supporting women-focused initiatives in our community, and consistently “giving” platforms, resources and visibility to women.

By doing so, we don’t just celebrate Inter- national Women’s Day — we actively build the equitable future the theme; Give To Gain, calls for