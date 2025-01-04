Deborah Ohiri: Why People Have Problem With My Audacity, Authenticity

Share

Award-winning folk singer and stage actor Deborah ‘Debbie’ Ohiri has her imprint on many ground-breaking film and theatre productions including the globally acclaimed stage play, ‘Hear Word’. The daughter of guitar maestro, Bob Ohiri, Debbie in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE opened up about her inspirations, harnessing her talents across many art disciplines and sundry issues.

You have been with the ‘Hear Word’ Troupe for 10 years. How has it been touring the world and addressing gender-based issues on stage?

Touring with ‘Hear Word’ Amazons, we don’t call ourselves Troupe. We are Amazons, ‘Hear Word’ Warriors, or ‘Hear Word’ Women. For the past 10 years, talking about gender-based issues using our art form has been nothing but a blessing. It’s very significant to note that these are universal issues, everybody is fighting the same fight, the same struggle. As an artiste, I have grown over the years. Even in my personal life, being a part of this very incredible, intelligently put-together play has also helped me with decision-making, unlearning some traits, embracing new traits, and seeing the world from a worldview, not from a single-eye view.

Before ‘Hear Word’, what were you up to?

Before ‘Hear Word’, I was working and honing my skill with one project at a time in theatre, emvent and music gigs. I’d worked with notable Theatre Directors like Ben Tomoloju , Segun Adefila, Kenneth Uphopho, Femi Elufowoju jnr, In fact I am a pioneer member of the Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions when she started with ‘Saro’ in 2013. I was there on that project as lead singer and also a member of the cast. I was already directing music.

I used to go to the University of Lagos at that time to teach the students folk songs for their end-of-the-session projects. That was where I met a lot of friends who are now like family to me. I met Omowumi Dada, Wole Ojo, Segun Ajayi, Helen Paul, a lot of them. I used to go to the department to teach them folk music.

Aside from being inspired by your dad, what else propelled you into the arts?

Apart from my dad, God is my inspiration because like you rightly said being in the arts and doing what I’m doing is not by my own choosing. It’s just how destiny has chosen me. The arts are not just a performance for me, it is a calling. So, God is my inspiration. However, when we talk about the physical realm, apart from my dad, I have quite a number of people who inspire me and this inspiration changes with each level and each phase I get to unlock in this journey that I’m seeking.

Your vocal abilities are prominent in movies, on stage and in some songs. Should we expect you to put out your music?

I released a single, it’s called ‘Iba’, like paying homage, paying obeisance. It’s on my YouTube channel and on all digital streaming platforms. By the first quarter of 2025, I will drop in another single, I don’t know but I might have a surprise for you to feature one artiste, but I’m definitely sure of releasing a single.

You have graced other stages besides ‘Hear Word’, but some may say you are not prominent on TV screens.

I’ve been on TV and I’ve done quite a number of projects with Ebony Life Productions. I was on ‘Elesin Oba’ directed by the late Biyi Bandele. I was on ‘Castle and Castle’. It’s a series on Netflix. I was also on an ‘Itura’ by James Omokwe. It’s an African Magic Original Production. My debut film on Netflix as an original music composer is ‘The Groit’ by Adeolu “Degzy Owu. I was also featured on Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ movie I did the chant on the soundtrack with Kent Edunjobi. So yes, I’ve been fortunate and blessed to be able to explore as many parts of the arts that I find myself to express; I’ve been blessed.

How do you stay inspired to explore multiple forms of artistic expression?

Nigeria is a really tough place, tough terrain to fully express yourself as an artiste. But again, it is what it is. This is where we are, we have to do the work that we’ve got to do. I think it will be God, and of course, the love and passion I have for this calling.

As I said, I think I would have sounded this a lot to you in this interview that this for me is a calling. It is a responsibility, and yes, there are down moments, there are times that you feel like I’m not doing right or things are not moving the way they are supposed to move, but the universe just somehow does something and just aligns everything and you even forget your down moments and are excited and hopeful for the good times that are here.

What was the first moment in your career when you realised that your work was resonating on an international level?

Maybe because I’m Bob Ohiri’s daughter, there is a knowing that when I do the work and I get on the right project, the lights will definitely shine on everything I do, and I think it just happened. Around 2011, I got my first international gig with Ntorodo odido that’s Micheal Ejinkeonye. We took the project ‘Ajigbe: The Face Behind The Mask’ on the Southern Bavarian tour of Germany. That was my first breakout. It felt good having done all the work it was supposed to do here in Nigeria and getting to take it abroad. It was really good. I remember feeling really happy and proud of myself. At that time, I had lost my dad, so I just felt like my dad was smiling at me from heaven. I guess that was it. Before that, I had already been on musical TV reality shows like Project Fame West Africa and others.

What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced in the course of your artistic journey?

One of the challenges I have faced in this journey is that people have a problem with my audacity and authenticity. To the glory of God, this is my 18th year in this industry, and I would say that my hard work, smart work, discipline and the grace of God brought me thus far. People don’t understand the audacity, they can’t deal with it, they just feel like, oh, is she the only one there? Why is she the only one getting the jobs? Why is it that anytime she comes into a space, she takes over the space, and you see these things? I don’t even do it intentionally. It is God. I think it’s like the umpteenth time I’m telling you that doing what I’m doing is not by my choosing, it is what my Ori has chosen for me, and I’m going to live it unapologetically, I’ve grown a thick skin, so I really don’t care anymore. I just do me and the world adjusts and aligns.

