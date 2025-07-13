Debola Israel-bolarinwa: Embracing More Technology Means More Vulnerability

Debola Israel-Bolarinwa is a dynamic and results-driven independent cybersecurity consultant with extensive experience security projects, managing cyber risk. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Israel-Bolarinwa, who has worked as part of a government think-tank in the United Kingdom explains why Nigerian government and organisations, including individuals should be more cybersecurity conscious

You are in Nigeria presently. What steps are you taking to help the government to up their game in cybersecurity?

I am a trained trainer and I have done some trainings for Lagos State before. The reviews were excellent. I am very practical in approach. What we are trying to achieve is to have knowledgeable, educated cyber professionals within all organisations. They should be able to understand why they are within the organisation, what they need to do with the organisation and tooling them. We need to understand what we need to do as far as cyber security is concerned and the government is very important in achieving this.

Cyber warfare, if it happens can be deadly. Government needs to spend more money on cybersecurity than physical security, like the army, police and so on. Everything is going cyber right now. Nigeria is relatively in peaceful times, as a nation, but we are very porous in terms of security. When it comes to our cybersecurity, Nigeria is very vulnerable. They can bring down our nation just by a small cyber glitch. They can stop our electricity, they can stop our water. They can stop our oil pipes without touching our soil. Before, they have to come to Nigerian soil to cause damage but now this is the biggest fear; developed countries of the world like America, United Kingdom are having. They know that when these role players, those countries that are just troublesome decide to hit, it is the systems they will hit. What do we need to secure? We need to secure our energy companies first. Imagine if our electricity just goes down. I know we have electricity problems in Nigeria but what if it goes down to the extent that generators are not working and there are people on life support in the hospitals?

Cargo ships are now being attacked virtually. Nobody moves near them. They are just grounded. That is all cyber. The more we embrace technology, the more we are cyber vulnerable. As ships are getting more sophisticated in technology, the more exposed they become. So, as regards to the government, it’s about having this conversations, raising awareness, educating professionals. Prioritisation as well, because the richest companies cannot afford everything at once. This is where I come in.

What endeared you to cybersecurity?

The fact that we need ro pay keen attention to cyber space. All the things happening now with technology are all connected to cybersecurity. Also, I needed something I can be consulting on rather than a 9 to 5 job. I looked at what can pay my bills and settle my retirement. So, I settled for Cyber.

Whether it’s the way I dress, or the way I speak, I have always been my own person. I have never really followed trend. I always think of the end from the beginning. I always look forward to what I aim to achieve. I plan well on things I want to achieve and then go about finding out ways to achieving it.

Any high points in your career and general life?

My high points in life have always been my children. One boy and two girls.

As a Cybersecurity consultant, why is it proving difficult to raise children now in internet space?

I will take from what I said earlier about being my own person. We need to always ask ourselves as parents, what is going on around us? There is need to find out what is going on. Do we need to be part of it and must we be part of it? What we find out with parents, particularly Nigerian parents is that they follow trends. Nigerian parents are constantly in competition. ‘Oh, my friends’ children have this type of phone and so my children should have a better one.’ As a parent, you must find out what is going on in the internet space. Is it necessary to put my children in the middle? Do I have the knowledge of how to guide them because you cannot teach what you don’t have knowledge about. Then, be strict. For example, my first child didn’t know what sweets (candy) was until he went to nursery school 3 years. Before then, if he sees sweets, he will play with it and drop it because he does not know what they are. I don’t give him sweets. Another example is that when we were in the United Kingdom and we buy Polo Ralph, Tommy Hilfiger designers, my children would wear those clothes because I was buying them but they didn’t know any difference because to them, they were just shirts. It was when we moved to Nigeria, that they started knowing labels. Before then, give them a shirt that cost £60 pounds or shirt you bought from Balogun for N200, they don’t know the difference. They choose what to wear in terms of colour or what fits. It was never about the brand. That is the problem most Nigerian parents have.

I don’t subscribe to giving children phones at a very young age. If they must have, because of security, it must not be a smart phone. If it is a smartphone, there are tools to limit what they can access. It’s good to always check the apps in phones or tablets you give to children.

Going back to what I said about third-party supplier in cybersecurity, what we do regularly as a team is that we need to know what everybody is using in our system. I have nothing against any country but I will use China for example. A lot of things come from China. A lot of people use China chips in their computers because they are cheap and they can get it quickly but what has China configured on that chip? You as the buyer haven’t checked and you have put it in your computer. So, everything that you are doing on that computer, they may be seeing and recording. Countries that are aware of these, spend a lot of money after buying these chips, just to take them apart, check very well for any compromise or monitoring chips and then put them back together. You need to understand what has been brought into your space.

You should be in charge of your own security, which is part of this Cybersecurity consultancy. It’s about organisations taking hold of their own security. They need to be the architect of their security. They need to be custodians of their security.

You said you love to read books. Which book are you reading presently?

I am presently writing a book but I am afraid it won’t be ready till end of the year. The books I am reading right now are textbooks because I will be sitting for some exams soon.

How do you relax?

My family is my best relaxation point. I love to travel and I love puzzles.

What is style to you?

I describe my style as classic , simple and personal. I don’t follow trends. If trend has something that I like, for example Aso Oke, I will buy. I like to look good but I don’t like to dress like a masquerade. The less I look like other people , the more I feel comfortable. The perfect finishing of a dress is what I am looking for, not expensive attachments. Just let the dress be classy.

Your career must have inspired many young people. What is your usual advice to the ones who want to going into the same field of study with you?

I have a lot of mentees, boys and girls. I have a lot of children around me. Added to my own children, my children’s friends always want to talk to me. I write a lot of profiles for some of them about what they would love to read in the university. I love children a lot. When they come to me, the first thing I do is to ask them a lot of questions to understand who they are. What do they like doing? What would make you jump out of bed quickly and you would not mind doing it immediately. Thankfully, the world affords us that now because there is money in literally everything now. It’s very important to identify what you love doing. I don’t encourage anyone to come into cybersecurity or Information Technology or Project management, just because you see me traveling round the world. I only encourage you when I see that you have passion in the field. I encourage them that cybersecurity may not be your true passion but it can pay your bills. If you can put in the work, you can save and leave anytime and do whatever your heart loves.

For example, I have a daughter who sings beautifully. All she wants to do is to be a singer but I don’t encourage her to go into it fully because I don’t particularly like the industry. I tell her she has to have a career that will help fund the passion. She is a marketing executive now.

Tell us a little bit about your background…

My background generally is in Management Consultancy, Organisational development and Performance enhancement. From there, I moved into Management Programs and from there, I moved into Information Technology. As a Project Manager , I needed to have knowledge about everything and that led me into different fields, globally. In my bid to know a little about everything, I moved into Information Technology, IT, and cybersecurity. Many people on this side of the world may recognise me as a Business Management consultant. My secondary and university schooling was in the United Kingdom. After that, I came back and I lived in Nigeria with my family for nine years and ran my management consultancy firm while I was here. Most people may not know me as a Cybersecurity specialist. That is why I see the need to put myself out there a bit more. I am at a stage in my life where it’s time for service. I am putting myself out there more to help spread the Nigerian sovereignty wealth to get to the little children on the streets because Nigeria is blessed, both financially and blessed with mighty brains. There is absolutely no reason a Nigerian should not be able to afford a decent meal a day or for any Nigerian not to go to school. When we get educated, we do extremely well and we go and build other people’s countries.

You said you are at a stage where you want to serve?

I am a people’s person. If I am not serving people, I am like fish out of water. I want to serve the people because that is how I am wired. On a personal level, I have adopted children. I have people I pay their school fees on all levels. That is another part of me and how I serve the people. That is sphere I can reach as one person. That I want to serve people does not mean I cannot go into politics. I am too honest. They will fire me within one week. The closest I can get to politics is being in partnership with government.

What is your experience working as a Cybersecurity consultant in the UK? Your profile says you are part of the United Kingdom government think-tank. Tell us about that?

In cybersecurity, we find out that people embrace it in academic way. For cybersecurity to work, it has to be practical. It has to be part of the fabric of every organisation . Cybersecurity in today’s world is not something you attach to just any department. It has to stand on its own. How I was puller into the think-tank in the United Kingdom was through the focus groups. I was representing the company I work for in the UK, SSE, Sudden Electricity. It’s one of the largest energy companies in the UK. Because I was very vocal in the meeting, they asked me to join the think-tank. What we were discussing was third-party supplier security management. What we do in our company, SSE is that we guard the third party that comes to our organisation to be security aware.

A lot of security breaches come through third party suppliers. They will not come through my company because they know that my company is secure. They will go through someone, who has access to my company.

Advanced countries are beginning to think cyber by making sure that any data used in accessing or sending information to their government or organisations, the storage must remain in their country’s soil. My data should be able to say where I am based. So, you must keep the data on their own land. For example, Spain and Japan are at that stage now. America is struggling with doing that now.

Cyber warfare is another thing we should consider. We don’t pray for that but the next world war will not be about guns or bullets. It’s going to be cyber war. In the UK, there is cyber National infrastructure. It’s a group of organisations. If anyone is attacked, it can bring the nation down. Most of the cybersecurity in place in many organisations are academical but not practical. If a company is not cyber resilient, if attacked, it becomes a big problem. Nigeria should start taking cybersecurity very seriously. There is cyber espionage always going on.

The reason I am doing this is to put myself out there more for partnership with government at any level. To sit down with them and discuss how to secure our cyber space. We would look at the level at where we are in cybersecurity, what we are meant to prioritise and the gap to be filled.