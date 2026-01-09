Nollywood actress Debbie Shokoya has paid a glowing tribute to her late friend and colleague, Allwell Ademola, celebrating the joyful spirit the actress was known for during her lifetime.

In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Shokoya spoke about Ademola’s vibrant personality, expressing confidence that she has found peace beyond this life.

She described the late actress as someone who lived with laughter, warmth, and an infectious sense of happiness that touched everyone around her.

According to Shokoya, Ademola’s influence did not end with her passing, as the memories she created and the joy she spread continue to live on in the hearts of many.

She noted that Ademola’s cheerful nature made her unforgettable, leaving behind a legacy defined by positivity and love.

According to her, remembering how fully Ademola embraced life gives her comfort, choosing to focus on the happiness her friend shared so freely.

She described Ademola as playful and lively, someone who would still be joking and spreading laughter if she could be seen today.

The actress concluded by emphasizing that Ademola’s spirit remains alive through the joy she planted in others, ensuring she will always be remembered with smiles rather than sorrow.